Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty

According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Mex Shoppers did not return

More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border. More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods

A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Beshear hopes grants will help combat youth crime in Kentucky

Beshear hopes grants will help combat youth crime in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
fox56news.com

Lexington nonprofit to send care packages to military troops

A Lexington nonprofit is working to send care packages to military troops.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Long Waits SY Econ

Long border waits continue to plague the economy of San Ysidro, CA.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 10/14/2022

Central Kentucky's evening weather forecast for October 14, 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rodriguez runs wild as Kentucky tops No. 16 Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Genetic testing can help detect cancer early

Genetic testing has been around longer than many of us think. It is the most effective way of knowing if one is at high risk for breast cancer or not, and testing has increased from doctors searching for just two breast cancer genes to up to thirty.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandas#Eastern Kentucky#Gun Violence
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Keeneland Make-A-Wish Day made days: ‘Charlie deserves it’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Thursday marked the 15th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Eleven kids were granted wishes from a new camper, a trip to Hawaii, to being an extra in a movie, and so much more. For the families and kids, Thursday was extra special, as it...
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
fox56news.com

Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

EKU’s late rally not enough to push past Sam Houston State

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – EKU’s late rally was one-upped by Sam Houston State on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels got a Parker McKinney tocudhown toss to Jayden Higgins with 1:01 to go, to put them up 17-16. EKU would go on to lose 25-17 in a thriller.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Annual Lionel’s Bowls fundraiser for Franklin County feral cats

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — To mark National Feral Cat Day, on Oct. 16, the Franklin County Humane Society is hosting its 10th annual Lionel’s Bowls for Feral Friends fundraiser. All proceeds support the humane society’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program. It funds neutering surgeries, vaccinations, flea treatments, and ear...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Remains of man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified

DENVER (KDVR) – A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner reports that it has averaged around one unidentified person per year since 1980, and many of them were believed to be lacking access to a stable housing situation.
DENVER, CO

