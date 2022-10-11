Read full article on original website
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
Genetic testing has been around longer than many of us think. It is the most effective way of knowing if one is at high risk for breast cancer or not, and testing has increased from doctors searching for just two breast cancer genes to up to thirty. Genetic testing can...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Showers will return Sunday, but mainly south of Richmond. Beneficial rain will return to parts of the Commonwealth Sunday but will be focused well south of Lexington and well south of Fayette County. Highs on Sunday should be around 70 degrees. In the wake...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Thursday marked the 15th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Eleven kids were granted wishes from a new camper, a trip to Hawaii, to being an extra in a movie, and so much more. For the families and kids, Thursday was extra special, as it...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – EKU’s late rally was one-upped by Sam Houston State on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels got a Parker McKinney tocudhown toss to Jayden Higgins with 1:01 to go, to put them up 17-16. EKU would go on to lose 25-17 in a thriller.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — To mark National Feral Cat Day, on Oct. 16, the Franklin County Humane Society is hosting its 10th annual Lionel’s Bowls for Feral Friends fundraiser. All proceeds support the humane society’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program. It funds neutering surgeries, vaccinations, flea treatments, and ear...
DENVER (KDVR) – A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner reports that it has averaged around one unidentified person per year since 1980, and many of them were believed to be lacking access to a stable housing situation.
