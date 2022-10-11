Read full article on original website
Related
5-star Texas commit Cedric Baxter has high praise for FSU running game, spirit during visit
During a key recruiting weekend for the Florida State football program, a former Seminoles verbal commit and current Texas pledge — five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. — made his way to campus and came away praising the direction of the Seminoles’ program. One of the most...
Scarlet Nation
Pitt commit Bass working on a legacy
In the first decade of this century, there might not have been a more successful high school football team in Virginia than Phoebus. Now Pitt commit Jordan Bass is hoping to make the Phantoms the most successful team in the 2020’s, too. From 2001-11, the school in Hampton won...
Comments / 0