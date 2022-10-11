ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Members Can Grab a New Macbook Air For Just $799 During Prime Day Part 2

By Patrick Hearn
 5 days ago

Prime Day is a great day for saving on electronics, and that’s also true for the Prime Early Access Sale , featuring this Macbook Air M1 deal. The Macbook Air M1 , normally $999, is now only $799. If you’re in the market for a new laptop or you’re looking for a great holiday gift for someone, this is the deal to jump on.

Aside from its power, the Macbook Air M1 is compact enough to fit into any backpack and light enough that you’ll barely notice it’s there. The all-day battery life (up to 18 hours) is also a major perk, especially for on-the-go students who might not have time to charge up throughout the day or who find themselves in a lecture hall without convenient plugs.

We named this the best laptop of 2020 and 2021 , which is unprecedented. Normally, laptop specs change so quickly that there’s constant turnover for the title of “best laptop,” but Apple’s M1 chip was such a huge step forward that this MacBook was the exception to the rule. Even in 2022, it’s still one of the best, fastest and most lightweight laptops for sale, and we’ve never seen this price drop this low.

Remember, for the Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of this price, which includes the Rose Gold, Silver and Space Grey models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V11Jp_0iUHK7Og00

Buy: Apple MacBook Air M1 $799.00 (orig. $999.00) 20% OFF

What Makes This Macbook Air M1 a Great Deal

If you’re a Prime member who needs a new laptop, then this is one of the best deals you’ll find today.

  • Normally $999, now only $799
  • Instant savings of $200
  • 20% off
  • Free one-day shipping for Prime members

What We Love About the Macbook Air M1

In today’s busy world, you don’t always have time to slow down and charge up. The Macbook Air M1 has an 18-hour battery life, which is honestly insane in comparison to a lot of laptops on the market. Unless you’re not sleeping, that’s more than enough juice to get you through a normal day of work (though it might not last that long if you’re watching a lot of videos).

It comes with 8GB of unified memory, which means Chrome won’t bog your system down even if you have a lot of tabs open. The 13.3-inch Retina display is ideal for photo editing or just typing up word documents, while the 8-core CPU performs more than three times as fast as the previous generation.

If you’re already an avid Apple user, the Macbook Air M1 is a great addition to your lineup. Open a webpage on your iPhone and continue browsing on your Macbook Air, or copy and paste content from one device to another with ease. You can also use all the apps you know and love, like Microsoft 365, Adobe Creative Cloud and more.

Right now, the Macbook Air M1 is only $799, but the deal only lasts for a short time — only as long as it remains in stock. At this price, expect it to sell out quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaNA7_0iUHK7Og00

Buy: Apple MacBook Air M1 $799.00 (orig. $999.00) 20% OFF

