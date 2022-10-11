ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Would Love to Reconnect With Natalya – ‘She’s a Really Great Individual’

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Has the iciness melted a little between Kyle Viljoen and Natayla Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean ? Despit the fallout seen on the latest Below Deck Med episode, Viljoen recently referrred to Scudder as a “really great individual” and hopes they can find their way back to each other someday.

Scudder blocked Viljoen on Instagram but admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Viljoen is like a brother to her. Adding, “Some stuff went down … but we’ll see what happens. But I get over things really quickly and so does he. So I’m sure if we saw each other in a bar we’d be like brother and sister again. But right now it’s a no (about connecting) for me.”

Viljoen somewhat echoed Scudder’s remarks but did one better and said he is open to reconnecting someday.

Kyle has hope for the future with Natayla after ‘Below Deck Med’

The two stews had a sarcastic snarky relationship, which went south when Scudder didn’t think Viljoen and chief stew Natasha Webb pulled their weight. Tensions flared when Scudder told Captain Sandy Yawn she was often doing all the work and Viljoen and Webb thought she was a snitch. Scudder’s relationship with the interior team continued to splinter as she carried the bulk of the grunt work alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuiYI_0iUHK5dE00
Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen | Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

Viljoen has come to terms that she’s blocked him on social media. “But I worked through that and we found a very common, meaningful space,” he said on the Above Deck podcast. “So we can be in the same room. We can say hi, hug… You know, I’m always open to becoming close again. And I hate that work got in between our friendship. But yes, I do have hope for the future. And genuinely, she’s such a fantastic hard worker. I love working next to her. So yes, I’m thankful for her and her friendship because it was so much fun.”

Kyle and Natalya used sarcasm to mask their feelings on ‘Below Deck Med’

Below Deck Med viewers watched as Scudder and Viljoen’s snarky relationship went from playfully sarcastic to being at odds with one another. He said they masked what they really wanted to say to one another through their spicy digs.

“It’s like everybody referred to me and her being a brother and sister relationship and I thought that was quite interesting because I never had a sister,” he said. “But anyway, we were kind of venting how we felt about one another through sarcasm.” He added, “And I really have no hard feelings. And we can hope we can just have that moment where we can get back together.”

Kyle says Natayla is a great individual and ‘she’s a feisty one’

Viljoen also admitted that watching the fallout and seeing Scudder talk about their relationship was too hard to see. “And you know what’s funny? If I’m being genuine, I did not even watch last night,” he said. “I think it’s too hard for me. I coming in with acceptance and stuff, but it’s really hard. You know, when you see someone, whether it’s a pet or a human or someone you really had a relationship with and you see them again. It brings up a lot of emotion.”

He also had nothing but caring words for Scudder. “She’s really a great individual. She’s a feisty one. She’s a rather extra headstrong, you know what I’m saying?” he remarked.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck Med’ Crew Clashes: Zee and Storm ‘Feelings Will Be Hurt’ and Natalya Blocked Kyle

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Below Deck#Med#Emotion#Friendship#Scudder#Getty Images Viljoen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy