Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Will Directly Profit From the End of the Pro Bowl’s 70-Year Existence

By Rita DeMichiel
 5 days ago

Since 1939, the NFL has attempted to bring together the league’s best players to compete in an All-Star game. Traditionally held at the end of the season, in 1951, the competition became known as the Pro Bowl .

In 2010, the league moved the game to the Sunday before the Super Bowl, hoping to attract a bigger television audience. Over the years, for a variety of reasons, ratings consistently declined as fans lost interest in the Pro Bowl.

In hopes of bringing new life to the competition, the NFL recently announced they are switching the rules and format of the Pro Bowl starting in 2023. No one could be happier with this decision than Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning , who stands to make a profit from the revised competition.

The NFL announced plans to transform the Pro Bowl

While the Pro Bowl intended to bring together the best players in the NFL, those competing in the Super Bowl did not participate for fear of injury. Consequently, the event became known as a game without consequence.

Held at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii from 1980 through 2009, the Pro Bowl was known for its lack of energy. Understandably, many players were unwilling to compete seriously for fear of an injury that could hurt their NFL careers forever.

In 2012, ESPN reported that players were “hitting each other as though they were having a pillow fight,” saying “everyone was playing at half-speed and ready to extend their Hawaiian vacation.”

With the threat of canceling the Pro Bowl game altogether, the NFL Players Association lobbied to keep the competition alive. In 2014, the AFC and NFC no longer played against each other. Instead, team captains selected players in a fantasy football-style draft. But the idea was short-lived.

In 2017, the Pro Bowl moved to Orlando , Florida, returning to its original competitive format with the addition of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, where players competed in challenges before the game. In 2022, the Pro Bowl was held in Las Vegas and included several rule changes to pique fan interest.

Earlier this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell questioned the future of the long-standing competition, saying the current format of the Pro Bowl “doesn’t work.” As CBS Sports reports, he stated, “We need to find another way to celebrate the players.”

On September 26, 2022, the NFL announced the 2023 matchup will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and produced in partnership with Omaha Productions, owned by Manning.

Peyton Manning’s involvement in the Pro Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFphJ_0iUHK4kV00
Quarterback Peyton Manning before the 2006 Pro Bowl in Honolulu | A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Omaha Productions will promote the Pro Bowl Games throughout the week, shaping the face of its programming. Manning, who has participated in the Pro Bowl 14 times himself, will offer his sideline perspective as players take on various challenges.

According to the Sports Business Journal , Manning is excited about the opportunity and open to new ideas, saying, “We’re going to make it fun. … We might have some beer chugging contests, hot dog eating by offensive linemen. We’ll take suggestions.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion-winning quarterback holds the Pro Bowl dear to his heart, saying it was always a “great gathering place for the top players of that season.”

Sports Illustrated claims the former Broncos quarterback was the “sort of mayor of the league’s All-Star Game,” saying that when the game was in Hawaii, “he would hold court all week at the pool and really valued making the event almost like a convention for football’s elite.”

How the new Pro Bowl Games will work

It will be the first time the Pro Bowl does not showcase full-contact competition. Instead, the week-long celebration will gather the top players in the AFC and NFC for various football and off-field skills events, culminating with a flag football game. Manning will be one of the coaches for the event.

According to The Guardian , NFL executive Peter O’Reilly told the Associated Press that they decided to change the Pro Bowl based on feedback and internal conversations with players, GMs, and coaches. He claims, “We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional football game.”

O’Reilly emphasized the goal is to “celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way.”

The Pro Bowl Games will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air on ABC and ESPN.

