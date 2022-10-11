Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia
Demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by engineering industry association VDMA. European manufacturers saw sales of their PV engineering systems rise 62% on Q1, with sales in Europe soaring...
PV Tech
Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA
Global polysilicon capacities are on track to reach 295GW by the end of 2022 as six new facilities ramp up production this quarter, according to new research from Clean Energy Associates (CEA). The solar and storage advisory firm forecasts polysilicon production will then soar to 536GW by year-end 2023, assuming...
PV Tech
Exclusive: Risen Energy discusses structural changes, supply chain risk and new cell technologies
In the first half of 2022, Risen Energy’s revenue and profitability both increased significantly. The company’s revenue reached RMB12.615 billion (US$1.77 billion), up by 51.29% year-on-year (YoY), and net profit attributable to its parent company was RMB505 million (US$70.7 million), up by 653.56% YoY. As of mid-2022, Risen...
PV Tech
ZONERGY Europe and WIBY sign strategic cooperation agreement
ZONERGY Europe has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with WIBY, a well-known brand in the Italian smart home market, experts in store channel integration, logistics, distribution and technical installation. Among local industry figures attending the signing ceremony were Dr. Ugo Papi, Special Advisor to the Cabinet of the Mayor of Rome, Guo Jun, Executive Director and President of ZONERGY SRL, Huang Xinhua, secretary-general of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce (Italy), Li Jiang, general manager of ZONERGY Europe and Dai Zhiguang, executive president of WIBY SRL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PV Tech
Sunly raises US$200 million to expand renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland
Independent power producer (IPP) Sunly has raised €200 million (US$195 million) to build and expand its renewables portfolio in the Baltics and Poland. Along with the capital raise, the Estonia-based IPP has welcomed French asset manager Mirova – an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers – as a new investor. It also became its largest investor, with no investor having a majority stake in the IPP.
PV Tech
JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%
JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%. The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell. According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface...
PV Tech
JA Solar collaborates with UNHCR to aid forcibly displaced persons
JA Solar has entered into a new collaboration with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to support the agency’s work in the areas of sustainable housing and settlement by supplying parts of the forcibly displaced community with renewable energy resources. The project provides some 500 refugee families with solar lanterns to enable evening activities, including making it possible for children to study at night.
Comments / 0