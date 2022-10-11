Independent power producer (IPP) Sunly has raised €200 million (US$195 million) to build and expand its renewables portfolio in the Baltics and Poland. Along with the capital raise, the Estonia-based IPP has welcomed French asset manager Mirova – an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers – as a new investor. It also became its largest investor, with no investor having a majority stake in the IPP.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO