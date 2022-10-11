ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk

Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
LAW
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case

The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned...
CONGRESS & COURTS

