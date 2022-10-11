ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence Open tennis tournament attracts players from around the world

By Keianna Benson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135JVr_0iUHHcRd00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If tennis is your game, then Florence is where you’ll want to be this week as professional players from around the world put their skills on display at the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

The tournament began Monday and continues through Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

It began in 2014 as a partnership between McLeod Health and the city of Florence to help raise awareness of breast cancer and physical activity. It benefits women in the region with mammogram scholarships.

As one of the smallest cities on the USTA Pro Circuit, Florence was selected to host the event because of its world-class courts, strong volunteer base, and the generosity of its sponsors.

Players have traveled as far as Japan, China, and Tunisia to participate in the tournament and will be competing for ranking points and a $25,000 purse.

“This tournament is the only professional sporting event in the city of Florence,” said Jonny Wimbush, junior development pro for the city of Florence. “McLeod for Health Florence Open. A bunch of money and a bunch of the proceeds. All the proceeds actually go to McLeod for their mammography exams and just research in that area.”

The city says the tournament has a great history of attracting future Grand Slam champions, including Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin, and Naomi Osaka.

Bianca Andreescu, the 2018 McLeod for Health Florence Open winner, went on to win the 2019 U.S. Open defeating Serena Williams in the finals.

Allie Murrell, one of this year’s tournament participants, said she’s looking forward to playing and meeting the other competitors.

“This is my second year playing in the tournament,” Murrell said. “It’s a really great tournament, so very well ran event, and it’s for a great cause, so I’m excited to play.”

Feature matches will be held daily at noon throughout the week. The doubles finals and singles semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, while the singles finals will be on Sunday.

The matches are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Eddie Floyd
WBTW News13

4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
KINSTON, NC
WBTW News13

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter […]
MATTHEWS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Mcleod Health#The Usta Pro Circuit#Grand Slam
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Country
Tunisia
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

The Blitz – Week 8 scores & highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit Week 8 of the high school football season. Below are the scores & highlights from the night across our area. Home team is listed on the bottom. Friday Night Scoreboard: Socastee 17Conway 20 (Final) Carolina Forest 21Sumter 42 (Final) South Florence 56Myrtle Beach 21 (Final) Wilson 7West Florence […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

83K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy