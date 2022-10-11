Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan
As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
DeFi Draws Closer to Institutional Market as EU Eyes Automatic Blockchain Monitoring
In the first few years of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), platforms like Uniswap and Pancakeswap fueled the explosion of a field that has been defined by a series of spectacular gold rushes followed by a painful hangover. But as the industry evolves, businesses and governments alike are looking to establish order in the DeFi wild west.
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
Introduction of UK’s Electronic Documents Bill Marks Major Gain for Trade Digitization
The United Kingdom government on Thursday (Oct. 13) passed the Electronic Trade Documents Bill in parliament, ending the legal requirement for certain business documents, such as bills of exchange, promissory notes, warehouse receipts, and marine and cargo insurance certificates, to be printed on paper. According to the government, the new...
B2B eCommerce Firm Papmall Debuts Cross-Border Freelance Payments
B2B eCommerce platform papmall has upgraded its services to allow businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers. “Freelancers may become frustrated and leave the current platform if they experience frequent payment abandonment,” the Los Angeles company said in a news release Friday (Oct. 14). “papmall tends to address that...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
Value of Local Expertise Underestimated in Expanding Cross-Border Commerce
With merchants and brands battling falling sales, cross-border expansion into high-growth markets is a strategy for steadying the ship, but it’s tough going if you don’t know the local payment preferences and have the relationships to make those expansions worth it. Speaking with PYMNTS, Guillaume Tournand, vice president...
Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments
Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
CFOs Making Customer Retention, Flexibility Top Priority
The job of a chief financial officer (CFO) can be as much art as science. That’s true when, for example, macroeconomic conditions take a downturn and the CFO must determine how far a company can accommodate customers who may be having a hard time. “We invest in folks in...
Northstar Raises $24.4M to Expand Financial Wellness Benefit Platform
Financial wellness benefit provider Northstar has raised $24.4 million and said the additional capital will enable it to expand its products and its global reach. Offered by employers as a benefit to their employees, Northstar employs FinTech tools and in-house financial advisors to help employees make financial decisions and get the most out of their total compensation, the company said in a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release.
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Tweaks Its Metaverse Offerings
Today in the connected economy, Meta reveals the price tag for its new virtual reality headset and unveils features to make that reality seem a bit more real. Plus, Apple introduces a new savings account tied to the Apple Card, while consumer financing company Synchrony debuts Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) tool.
Visa Targets Creator Payouts with Visa Ready Creator Commerce Program
Visa is rolling out a new program that focuses on getting creators faster payouts when they connect with audiences on social and video gaming platforms. The Visa Ready Creator Commerce Program is a global initiative for Visa’s platform partners to help them embed financial tools that creators can use to build their businesses, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Oct. 12).
Synchrony Debuts Consumer Financing Tool for Audiology Practices
Synchrony has introduced Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solution for the hearing industry. The new tool, launched via the Sycle practice management platform, helps audiology providers offer financing options, such as healthcare credit cards and installment loans, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release. The launch represents an expansion of Synchrony’s partnership with Sycle.
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
Say What? Shopping in the Metaverse Will Require AI-Powered Voice
Beyond the most basic point-and-click interactions, commerce in the metaverse will likely require some sort of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice interaction. This can start with fairly simple voice-based biometric identification for purchases and logins to at least some retailers, banks and other companies. It’s already in use for security verification; at Charles Schwab, callers hear and repeat, “At Schwab, your voice is your password.”
