111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the top half of the seventh inning, every pessimistic Dodger fan on earth felt their stomachs drop in unison. Then, when Tommy Kahnle jogged out of the bullpen to handle the seventh inning against the same people he faced...
The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to solve some offseason issues before they actually became issues. After extending Max Muncy, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, the only glaring questions that remain are Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson, all of whom are slated for free agency; Cody Bellinger, who is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility; and Justin Turner, who has a team contract option for 2023.
Milwaukee Bucks Request Waivers On Luca Vildoza
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard Luca Vildoza. Vildoza appeared in three preseason games with the Bucks and averaged 2.7 points in 10.0 minutes per game. He originally signed with Milwaukee on April 6 last season and also saw action in seven playoff games with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s...
