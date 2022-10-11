ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers’ Justin Turner responds to contract option uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to solve some offseason issues before they actually became issues. After extending Max Muncy, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, the only glaring questions that remain are Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson, all of whom are slated for free agency; Cody Bellinger, who is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility; and Justin Turner, who has a team contract option for 2023.
Milwaukee Bucks Request Waivers On Luca Vildoza

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard Luca Vildoza. Vildoza appeared in three preseason games with the Bucks and averaged 2.7 points in 10.0 minutes per game. He originally signed with Milwaukee on April 6 last season and also saw action in seven playoff games with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s...
