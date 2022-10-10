ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

My Connection to Montana's Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Alt 95.7

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On

I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

onX Maps of Missoula Receives Funding for Continued Growth and Jobs

Missoula-based onX Maps is already on a growth tear that's making it the go-to map source for hunters, off-roaders, and other outdoor enthusiasts. That pace is likely to accelerate with news this week the company has secured $87.4 million in funding for continued expansion and continuing its commitment to protecting public lands and creating more jobs.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions

Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

