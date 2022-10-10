Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Missoula Born Actor to Star in Upcoming ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie 2023
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Hunting Regulations: UM Wildlife Researchers Seek to Clarify the Complicated
MISSOULA – Coming in at a weighty 143 pages, Montana’s 2022 book of deer, elk and antelope hunting regulations is an impressive tome listing license costs, permit drawing stats, season start dates, tag requirements and the ominous penalties for breaking any of its stated rules. It’s a valuable...
mtpr.org
As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot
Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula County officially ends emergency declaration over COVID-19
More than two years after issuing an emergency proclamation due to coronavirus, Missoula County officially retracted it on Tuesday.
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person who fired gun at car in Missoula sought
The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public's help after the driver of a pickup truck fired a gun at a parked on Tuesday.
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
onX Maps of Missoula Receives Funding for Continued Growth and Jobs
Missoula-based onX Maps is already on a growth tear that's making it the go-to map source for hunters, off-roaders, and other outdoor enthusiasts. That pace is likely to accelerate with news this week the company has secured $87.4 million in funding for continued expansion and continuing its commitment to protecting public lands and creating more jobs.
New Beartracks Bridge Needs One-way Traffic, One More Time
The new Beartracks Bridge is officially named, but there's still work to be done before winter. And that means drivers won't be able to travel directly into Downtown Missoula for a couple of weeks. The dedication of the bridge yesterday marked the symbolic end to the lengthy project. But John...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions
Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
Growing Massive Montana Pumpkins Possible, If You Can Handle Their Thirst
While you're complaining about your water bill, Adam Wulf is so committed to growing giant pumpkins he used hundreds of gallons per day. That's a commitment to a hobby he's willing to help you try. Adam has gotten a reputation as Missoula's Massive Pumpkin Guy since he started growing the...
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0