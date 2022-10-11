Read full article on original website
Phillies fans still buzzing from first NLCS berth in over a decade
Red October continues in South Philadelphia as the Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday and fans couldn't be more excited.
MLB division series Saturday: Highlights and takeaways
Eight teams started Saturday still inthe 2022 postseason. After today's league division series games, that number shrank considerably. ThePhiladelphia Phillieseliminated theAtlanta Braveswith an 8-3 National League Division Series Game 4 victory that had Philly's Citizens Bank Park rocking. The Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in more than...
MLB・
Braves' Charlie Morton hurt; Phils' J.T. Realmuto makes history
PHILADELPHIA -- In his first postseason start since suffering a fractured foot last October, Atlanta Braves right-handerCharlie Morton had to leave Game 4 of the 8-3 NLDS loss against the Philadelphia Phillies after taking a line drive off his pitching elbow in the second inning. Morton, 38, finished the inning...
Rhys Hoskins celebrates Game 3 NLDS home run with bat spike
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins broke out of a playoff slump in a big way during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, taking Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider deep for a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Hoskins was 1-for-19 this postseason before depositing a Strider fastball into the left-field stands -- so perhaps that's why he spiked his bat in such a dramatic manner after hitting the 394-foot shot.
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
LINE: Braves -125, Phillies +106; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies lead the series 2-1 and will advance to the NLCS with a win. Philadelphia has a 47-34 record at home...
Astros vs. Mariners Game 3: Jeremy Peña's home run helps Houston win ALDS in 18th inning
The Astros and Mariners' pitching staffs were battling in a scoreless game before Houston's rookie broke through.
Phillies P David Robertson (calf) hopes to be ready for NLCS
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies reliever David Robertson is hopeful to return from a calf injury in time for the NLCS provided his team advances to the next round. Robertson, 37, injured himself while jumping in the air to celebrate teammate Bryce Harper's home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series last weekend.
Philadelphia Flyers extend Travis Sanheim on 8-year, $50M deal
The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal will have an average annual value of $6.25 million. "Obviously, I'm really excited. It's a huge day not only for me, but for my family and friends as well," said Sanheim...
Celtics host the 76ers to begin season
LINE: Celtics -3; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for the season opener. Boston finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from deep. Philadelphia went...
