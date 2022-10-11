Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins broke out of a playoff slump in a big way during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, taking Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider deep for a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Hoskins was 1-for-19 this postseason before depositing a Strider fastball into the left-field stands -- so perhaps that's why he spiked his bat in such a dramatic manner after hitting the 394-foot shot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO