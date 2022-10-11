Read full article on original website
Waterloo Business Lays Off About 100 Employees
On Monday, one major manufacturing company announced that there would be some changes within the company. Some of those changes are affecting Waterloo residents. A Waterloo manufacturer will be laying off employees whilst facing a major low in consumer demand. Omega Cabinetry, located at 1205 Peters Drive, is getting rid of approximately a fifth of their staff members, according to a report.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area. Quite a few businesses in Cedar Falls have had to close down over the past month. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
Iowans Tend To Forget These Life-Saving Road Rules In The Fall
We are almost halfway through October which means Harvest is in full swing here in Iowa. While in the northeast region of the state, we are having a slower start, more and more tractors have been taking to the fields to start this year’s harvest. But after talking with...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store
It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
Official Opening Day Set For New Marion Library
It appears the wait is almost over. After construction delays and issues with the supply chain, we have an official opening day for the new Marion Public Library!. Back in late September, the Corridor Business Journal reported that the library hoped to open sometime before November 15th. But a Facebook post from the Friends of the Marion Public Library has the new official opening date!
Northern Iowa Throttles Utah Tech, Cook Moves Up in Record Books
UNI was expected to handle their recently-transitioned-to-DI opponent, Utah Tech on Saturday. They did just that and more, playing the best ball Panther fans had seen all season, trouncing the Trailblazers 41-14 at home. UNI started the evening hot offensively following a quick three-and-out by Tech. Following two first-down runs...
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
UNI Basketball Steals Three-Star Recruit from MVC Rivals
Bringing in a three-star recruit to a mid-major basketball program like UNI is always a good thing. It's even better when The Panthers snag him from the competition in the Missouri Valley Conference. This three-star, Kyle Pock (pronounced poke) of Bolivar, Missouri was offered a scholarship by three other teams...
