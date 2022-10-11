ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Business Lays Off About 100 Employees

On Monday, one major manufacturing company announced that there would be some changes within the company. Some of those changes are affecting Waterloo residents. A Waterloo manufacturer will be laying off employees whilst facing a major low in consumer demand. Omega Cabinetry, located at 1205 Peters Drive, is getting rid of approximately a fifth of their staff members, according to a report.
WATERLOO, IA
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns.
IOWA STATE
New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store

It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news.
MARION, IA
Official Opening Day Set For New Marion Library

It appears the wait is almost over. After construction delays and issues with the supply chain, we have an official opening day for the new Marion Public Library!
MARION, IA
Northern Iowa Throttles Utah Tech, Cook Moves Up in Record Books

UNI was expected to handle their recently-transitioned-to-DI opponent, Utah Tech on Saturday. They did just that and more, playing the best ball Panther fans had seen all season, trouncing the Trailblazers 41-14 at home.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized.
VINTON, IA
UNI Basketball Steals Three-Star Recruit from MVC Rivals

Bringing in a three-star recruit to a mid-major basketball program like UNI is always a good thing. It's even better when The Panthers snag him from the competition in the Missouri Valley Conference.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
