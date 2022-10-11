Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Watson and Arlene Foster nominated for peerages
Tom Watson and Dame Arlene Foster are among 26 new peers set to enter the House of Lords. Honours for the former deputy leader of the Labour Party and former Northern Ireland first minister were conferred by the King on Friday. They were recommended by Prime Minister Liz Truss after...
Jeremy Hunt buries Truss’s economic experiment
Having just conducted what turned out to be the last interview with former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while across the pond, it certainly seemed like the economic experiment known as "Trussonomics" was dead - even if Liz Truss remained prime minister. I had not expected the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to...
Dublin Airport: Politicians condemn pro-IRA chant by passengers
Politicians have condemned a video of passengers appearing to sing a pro-IRA chant at Dublin Airport. The video, posted to social media on Saturday, features lyrics from Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones. Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, said he was "deeply concerned" and the video was...
