ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Shielding Ukraine from Russian strikes a challenge: analysts

By Dimitar DILKOFF, Sergei CHUZAVKOV, Didier LAURAS, Yasuyoshi CHIBA
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jyr5m_0iUHGgRG00
Kyiv says a barrage of Russian strikes across the country on Monday killed at least 19 people /AFP

Russia's deadly air strikes on Ukraine's cities this week have triggered calls for more military aid, but analysts warn than no air-defence systems can completely defend Ukrainian territory.

Kyiv says a barrage of Russian strikes across the country on Monday killed at least 19 people, wounded more than 100, and damaged infrastructure.

Missiles including cruise missiles rained down on the country's cities, including in rare strikes on the capital Kyiv, far from the frontlines in the east and south.

Ukraine also accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones launched from neighbouring Belarus and Russia-annexed Crimea.

While Kyiv says its army managed to shoot down more than half of these, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has called for "more modern weapons to protect the sky and civilians".

"The cries for Western air defences around Ukrainian population centres will become much louder after" Monday's strikes, said Tyler Rogoway, editor of the The War Zone website.

"Cruise missiles are a challenge though -- even for modern Western air defence systems," he added in a Twitter thread, as they are not "an impenetrable shield".

Francois Heisbourg, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), warned hard choices would have to be made about where best to concentrate defensive weapons.

"What infrastructure and what population centres should be defended, and how efficiently? Defending everything would amount to defending nothing."

Even in Israel, a country with an area 27-times smaller than Ukraine, the Iron Dome air defence system is not 100 percent effective.

- 'No one-size-fits-all system' -

Nicholas Fiorenza, of the British intelligence analysis firm Janes, said full coverage was unlikely.

"Don't think there is any country capable of stopping (every) single possible missile or UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) or a plane getting through," he told AFP.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said Monday that Russia had Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, of which its air defences shot down 52, among which were 43 cruise missiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsqJ9_0iUHGgRG00
The Russians appear to have fired short-range Iskander and Tochka-U ballistic missiles, as well as Kalibr cruise missiles /AFP

The Russians appear to have fired short-range Iskander and Tochka-U ballistic missiles, as well as Kalibr cruise missiles, said Gustav Gressel of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The Ukrainians have S-300 air defence system and others, some of which are running low on munitions. To fend off the drone attacks, it also has Man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

"However defending large cities with MANPADS would require lots of launchers, due to their short range," Gressel said.

More broadly, "there is no (one-size-fits-all) weapons system to defend (Ukraine), as the targets are fairly different in speed, course, altitude, and numbers," he added.

"Air defences need to be layered, and different weapons system supporting each other."

This was the case around Kyiv in March and April, he said.

"They intercepted several Tochka-Us and Kalibr missiles, although of course not all in one attack."

- 'No impact before spring' -

Following Monday's attacks, the United States said it was preparing shipment of "advanced medium- and long-range air defence capabilities" to Ukraine.

Germany promised delivery "in the coming days" of the first Iris-T missile shield system reportedly able to protect a large city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECNAT_0iUHGgRG00
Pressure will also be on Western arms manufacturers to produce air defence weaponry /AFP

Its range spans a height of 20 kilometres (12 miles) and a breadth of 40 kilometres (25 miles).

Berlin's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the latest Russian strikes highlighted "the importance of the rapid delivery of air defence systems to Ukraine".

But the contract for the Iris-T systems includes 12 weeks of training Ukrainians to use them, Fiorenza warned.

"I don't see them starting to have an impact before next spring," he said.

Pressure will also be on Western arms manufacturers to produce air defence weaponry, long put on the back burner as it was deemed less useful in the battle against jihadists from Afghanistan to the Sahel.

Wojciech Lorenz, head of the international security programme at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, said air and missile defence systems were "unfortunately in short supply in the West".

"But we should find what we can send to further strengthen Ukrainian morale and to limit the destruction if Russia decides to attack civilian targets" across Ukraine, he said.

Michael O'Hanlon, of the Brookings Institution, said air and missile defence systems were "expensive and not fool-proof", but essential.

"And just as Israel's Iron Dome has shown over the years, they can give a besieged population a greater sense of hope even when their 100 percent effectiveness cannot be presumed," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lambrecht
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’

VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Crimea#Russian#Ukrainian#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy