Alex Gidman: Worcestershire head coach leaves New Road with immediate effect

Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately. Ex-Gloucestershire and Pears batter Gidman was made second XI coach at New Road in March 2018 before taking charge of the first team in November 2018. Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to...
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall

It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
