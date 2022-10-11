Read full article on original website
Nervous Rangers return to winning ways with victory over Motherwell
Rangers went some way to banishing memories of their 7-1 midweek defeat against Liverpool with a 2-1 away win at Motherwell on Sunday, their fourth Scottish Premiership victory in a row. Second half goals from Malik Tillman and John Lundstram appeared to have handed Rangers a comfortable lead at Fir...
BBC
Alex Gidman: Worcestershire head coach leaves New Road with immediate effect
Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately. Ex-Gloucestershire and Pears batter Gidman was made second XI coach at New Road in March 2018 before taking charge of the first team in November 2018. Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to...
BBC
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
BBC
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
