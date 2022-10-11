ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)

Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. 

According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]

Comments / 19

Realistic
5d ago

This is so sad! He is going to blame himself so bad feeling like if they had notOf came it wouldn’t have happened. Please keep your arms wrapped around this young man. Please! Rip to his family. Jesus please 😰

Reply(2)
4
Frank Brinson
5d ago

lord have mercy on this young man & family, only you God can bring healing to him in jesus name 🙏 💔

Reply
5
 

