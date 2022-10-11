How do I keep political and social talk civil in the workplace? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I run a company with just under 200 employees. In recent years, many political and social discussions have made their way into our workplace, taking a toll on our morale. The George Floyd killing, Roe v. Wade being overturned, the 2020 election, and school shootings have spawned extremely contentious interactions among our employees and even led to some disruptions in work. Some companies have banned certain topics among their employees or tried to remain neutral. Is this even realistic? How can we get out in front of some of the divisive topics without necessarily taking a side?" – Avila

Answer: Banning a particular topic, like politics, is not a realistic option for workplaces. Workers will always talk about the pressing news of the day – in recent times, this means politics. As an employer, I'm sure you value diversity of thought, but you also want to avoid counterproductive conflicts. Suppressing employee communication in one area might signal that you do not value your employees' opinions or worse, your employees themselves.

Suppressing workplace conversation isn't a good idea on many fronts. On top of this, the National Labor Relations Board protects those conversations if they veer toward political parties and their labor policies. According to NLRB regulations, employers cannot restrict employees from discussing workplace conditions, such as salary and benefits.

So how can you get in front of this issue without necessarily taking a side? Start by reiterating your company's values and commitment to a diverse workforce where differing opinions are valued. Frame this issue as chiefly one of inclusion and diversity. Embracing diversity of thought is as important as other elements of identity like race, gender, or religion. Follow through by ensuring every employee feels included. Create a Workplace Conduct policy with expectations for respectful communication if you don't already have one.

Many leaders do not want any distractions brought on by the upcoming national elections, as it could lower productivity. Here are a few steps you can take to limit distractions and reduce heated discussions in the workplace:

• Walk the talk and encourage respectful discussion. Set the tone for professionalism in the workplace.

• Teach positive communication and conflict resolution to show what it looks like when co-workers disagree.

The goal should be to foster understanding between colleagues, not winning an argument. Ultimately, people should be able to disagree politically or otherwise without being disagreeable.

I have had some negative experiences with my company's HR. It seems that they put my employer's interest ahead of the employees' at every turn. Is HR responsible for the interest of workers?– Meena

People often ask whether Human Resources is for employees or employers, and the answer is both. HR should represent the mutual interests of employers and employees. When your HR handles situations differently than you expect, they aren't necessarily putting the employer's interest ahead of yours.

Many employees may not realize how laws affect every aspect of an employee's relationship with a company, from the hiring process to the benefits and compensation provided to addressing performance issues and conflicts – even termination. HR is responsible for ensuring the protection of their employees' rights outlined in federal, state, and local laws. For example, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits employers from discriminating against candidates and employees based on prescribed characteristics, like race, gender, national origin and religion. HR professionals must be vigilant, as they work at all organizational levels, to ensure they comply with applicable laws.

Outside of compliance, HR, like most departments and positions, is typically tasked to achieve business objectives, such as supporting the company's operations, profitability, and growth. They often work to achieve goals by developing policies and practices, hiring qualified employees, providing fair benefits and compensation and engaging with and developing strategic initiatives to help employees continue working at their best in a professional environment.

A good HR team should represent the interest of employers and also be acutely aware of the expectations and preferences of the workforce. Without a viable functioning enterprise, workers' livelihoods are in jeopardy. Conversely, good HR should also understand the value of workers. This dual responsibility is why HR is such a difficult – and important – role for any organization. Though it would likely be easier, HR simply does not have the luxury of picking a side. Both entities’ interests need to be in alignment for an organization to thrive long term. CEOs consistently cite talent among their chief concerns, even above raising financial capital. So, acquiring and retaining people should also be a top priority for HR.

Cultivating this employee/employer relationship is central to HR’s role. HR performs its key functions while also adhering to various local, state, and federal regulations. So, it's possible that in your situation, there could be a very valid reason why they made a decision or took the action you perceived as being in the employer's favor. If they did not communicate it clearly, then ask. Posing clarifying questions in a nonconfrontational way may help you understand better why decisions are made and can help you have a more trusting, open, and honest relationship with your HR team.

