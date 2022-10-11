Donald Trump has claimed that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “lost” nuclear secrets but that they “don’t care”. The former president also asserted that NARA had “lost” “massive amounts of information from past Presidents”. Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to say that “NARA has ‘lost’ massive amounts of information from past Presidents, including classified and nuclear secrets all over the place, and they don’t care, they only care about going after ‘Trump,’ even though we’ve done everything right as per the Presidential Records Act and the Clinton ‘Socks’ Case”. The “Clinton Socks Case”...

