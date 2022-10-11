Read full article on original website
How One GM Auto Plant's UAW Union Workforce Is Learning to Make EVs
Starting in 2015, GM union auto workers in Michigan were learning the ins and out of manufacturing EVs, with training taking them to South Korea and more recently into virtual learning environments. Much of EV assembly is similar to an ICE vehicle — installing doors, windows, tires, brakes, seats and...
Why Companies Like UPS and Disney Are Allowing Workers to Show Their Tattoos
Disney, UPS, Virgin Atlantic, and the U.S. Army are among organizations that have relaxed visible tattoo restrictions in the workplace amid a tight labor market and as an increasing percentage of the population chooses to get tattooed. The New York City Council is contemplating a bill that covers discrimination against...
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media
Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
