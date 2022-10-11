Robbie Williams ‘joked being flashed by female fan on first night of new tour made him feel like “diabetic in cake shop”’

Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
U.K.・
WFMZ-TV Online
Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime
Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas. The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.
WFMZ-TV Online
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Names Jack Harlow As Host And Musical Guest For Show Later This Month
Saturday Night Live is continuing the trend of having its host also be the musical guest, announcing last night that rapper/singer Jack Harlow will do double-duty on the Oct. 29 show. The Harlow deal comes after the successful star turn this week of Megan Thee Stallion as host and musical guest. Harlow will be making his SNL hosting debut, but it will be his second time around as musical guest. Harlow issued his second major label release this year, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Harlow has also ganered songwriter of the year honors at the SESAC Music Awards and Song...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
Comments / 0