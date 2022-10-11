Read full article on original website
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message On Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are widely considered two of the best quarterbacks in football. On Sunday, NFL fans will get to see the two square off for the first time since last year's AFC divisional round, where Mahomes secured a comeback win with only 13 seconds left in the game. ...
Washington Commanders Make Stunning Running Back Decision For Week 6
The Washington Commanders have come to a decision on who they are starting at running back in Week 6. After spending the first four weeks of the NFL season recovering from gunshot wounds in his leg, Brian Robinson is slated to make his first NFL start this Thursday night. "RB Brian Robinson ...
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photo
The Arizona Cardinals have had an up and down season thus far and sit at 2-3 on the season. Arizona nearly handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season last weekend, but fell just short. Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. The head coach has time to turn the season around and is doing just fine off the field.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Chiefs, Bills fans line up for showdown like it’s a Black Friday sale
Chiefs and Bills fans are ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated Week 6 matchup, lining up the night before to get in. We’re ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Are you?. Chiefs and Bills fans in Kansas City sure are, as...
KLFY News 10
LIVE SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
WHO DAT! Today the New Orleans Saints kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to the Superdome for the first since claiming the 2019 NCAA title with the LSU Tigers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
I've been in the lab cooking up a same game parlay for tonight's action, and now I'm ready to share it with all of you. Remember, these parlays have a low chance of cashing, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. If you're...
Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Jordan Brand Cleats
Bleacher Report shared a video of the best Jordan Brand cleats worn by NFL players.
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
