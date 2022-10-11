ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
The Spun

Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photo

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up and down season thus far and sit at 2-3 on the season. Arizona nearly handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season last weekend, but fell just short. Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. The head coach has time to turn the season around and is doing just fine off the field.
KLFY News 10

LIVE SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

WHO DAT! Today the New Orleans Saints kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to the Superdome for the first since claiming the 2019 NCAA title with the LSU Tigers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.  Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either.  Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
FanSided

