College Park, MD

fox5dc.com

Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire

CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out

LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

Fire damages Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. - An early morning fire damaged the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington Friday. The fire was reported just before 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Glebe Road. Firefighters say flames were seen coming thought he roof of the building as they arrived. ◀︎ ▶︎...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother. According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole

CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
CHANTILLY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Jasper's bathroom

A Prince George's County restaurant is apologizing for not doing enough after a customer passed away in their bathroom. It happened Wednesday night in Largo at Jasper's. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside the restaurant with a message from the manager and reaction from customers.
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

8-year-old abducted from Prince George's County found safe

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police have found the 8-year-old child who was abducted from Prince George's County by her mother on Thursday. According to Prince George’s County Police, 8-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police

ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Another puppy has been stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C., according to police. DC Police say the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC

