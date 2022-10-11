Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Fairfax County Police dive team searches for cold case clues
FOX 5 is getting an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Fairfax County Police Department's dive team, as they search for clues to solve outstanding cold cases. FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones has the story.
Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Police search for Aspen Hill carjacking suspects
Frightening new surveillance video shows five people carjacking a man in Silver Spring earlier this week. Montgomery County police are now asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects involved.
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Maryland man shot by officers in Arlington after refusing to drop gun: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - A man from Maryland was injured, and later charged, after an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Friday evening. Arlington County Police (ACPD) say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:36 p.m. Once there, officers discovered the man...
92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire
CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out
LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
15-year-old injured in double shooting near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy and an adult man are hospitalized after being shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 500 block of 48th Place. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Video...
Fire damages Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - An early morning fire damaged the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington Friday. The fire was reported just before 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Glebe Road. Firefighters say flames were seen coming thought he roof of the building as they arrived. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother. According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
Police ID man they say tried to run over cops with vehicle in Bladensburg: officials
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Police have identified the man they say tried to run over officers with a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Prince George's County. Authorities say 37-year-old Everett Whitley drove directly at police who were investigating a report of men tampering with vehicles in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg Sunday night.
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
Woman found dead inside Jasper's bathroom
A Prince George's County restaurant is apologizing for not doing enough after a customer passed away in their bathroom. It happened Wednesday night in Largo at Jasper's. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside the restaurant with a message from the manager and reaction from customers.
8-year-old abducted from Prince George's County found safe
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police have found the 8-year-old child who was abducted from Prince George's County by her mother on Thursday. According to Prince George’s County Police, 8-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Another puppy has been stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C., according to police. DC Police say the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's ‘Light the Night’ walks begin in the D.C. Area
FOX 5 is teaming up with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for their 'Light The Night' walks, kicking off in the DMV. Rob Desir and Jennifer Delgado join us live from the first walk in Reston, VA.
Family of woman who died in Largo Jasper's speaks out
FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke with the husband of the woman who died at Jasper's in Prince George's County. He explains what happened and his message to the community.
