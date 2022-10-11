Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Related
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Kids in West Dayton need school supplies and more
If you have children in your life, you know the school work doesn’t stop when they get off the bus. Students of every age need the supplies and space to complete their homework and continue learning. Since 1930, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has provided kids in West Dayton with a safe—and fun—place to go after school each day.
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
REMINDER: Help welcome home 102 area veterans tonight at Dayton airport
More than 100 area veterans will take the trip of a lifetime Saturday to Washington, D.C., thanks to Honor Flight Dayton. An organization focused on providing veterans of WWII, Korean era, and Vietnam era wars with the recognition they’ve earned through their sacrifice, Honor Flight Dayton provides an opportunity for participants to visit war memorials and to meet with other vets during this free trip.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive
The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Couple celebrates 65 years of love, laughter
Marriage is filled with ups, downs and in-betweens. As Gene and Shirley Hausfeld of Kettering celebrate 65 years of marriage this week with their family of four surviving children, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, they each say that through good times and bad and all the ups and downs in between, their marriage survived because they quite simply love one another.
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
dayton.com
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
dayton.com
Baseball, Barbies and the Wild West at the DAI
Artist David Levinthal turns classic playthings into artful photographs. When visitors walk into David Levinthal’s New Jersey studio, their jaws drop. “I want to live here,” one collector told the renowned photographer after scanning the amazing collection of little figures, ranging from from cowboys and legendary baseball heroes to Civil War soldiers and Native Americans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio man claims cemetery removed same-sex marriage information from headstone
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — A man who lost his husband in 2020 feels like a cemetery in Ohio is trying to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye told WHIO-TV that he believes Calvary Cemetery in Dayton purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone. In 2007, Frye met Jason Neto and...
dayton.com
Taste of Northmont returns next weekend with business expo
The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting 40 food and business vendors at Northmont High School in Clayton next weekend. The Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This is the first year the two events are combined.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
Dayton Metro Library to offer rotating schedule of food pantries at 10 locations
DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Ten select branch locations will open a monthly rotating schedule beginning Monday Oct. 17. Adults in need of food assistance who live in Montgomery County will be eligible...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Halloween Festival, parade kicks off in Fairborn today
FAIRBORN — Halloween is coming to Fairborn this afternoon. The festival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in downtown Fairborn. Costume judging will take place at the Fairborn YMCA on South Central Avenue from 6-7 p.m., followed by the “Spooktacular” parade downtown at 7:30 p.m. Festivities...
Comments / 1