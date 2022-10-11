Read full article on original website
‘We are all here for us to recognize our sameness’: Pride Center of Staten Island hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ picnic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A sense of community and belonging resonated on the grounds of the Alice Austen House Saturday afternoon in Rosebank to celebrate National Coming Out Day. The event was held by the Staten Island Pride Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., celebrating the national day, which...
NYC: Languishing Staten Island waterfront projects will be addressed in ‘coming months’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of failed economic development projects cover the Staten Island waterfront, and most point back to one agency — the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). For years, projects connected to EDC, like the New York Wheel and its abandoned garage, Lighthouse...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Polish pride on display during 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade on fashionable Fifth Avenue | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what participants describe as a manifestation of Polish pride, The Pulaski Day Parade Committee Contingent of Staten Island marched in the 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade that stepped off on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue earlier this month. The time-honored parade serves as a way...
City must bring plans for migrants on Staten Island out of the shadows | Our Opinion
A growing crisis for our country and our city has come home to our borough. We don’t know exactly how many migrants – people from Central and South America who are seeking asylum in the U.S. - are being housed on Staten Island, partially because the influx is still quite active.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Parents, Educators Split on Reinstated Middle School Screenings as Applications Open
Parents are split on the return of screened middle school admissions in New York City — some say the process is unfair and discriminatory, while others say the pandemic-era lottery system kept some kids out of their preferred schools. For fifth-grade parents and students in New York City’s public […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
HONK NYC! Performing tonight in Staten Island’s Maker Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The HONK NYC! Festival will be making an appearance in Stapleton this evening. Currently in its 16th year, this borough spanning celebration of music will bring its talent to Maker Park at the corner of Thompson and Front Streets. The event will feature street bands that...
Kenneth ‘Scats’ Scanlon, beloved father, community member, honored with North Shore street renaming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Friends, family members, law enforcement officials and local politicians gathered Saturday morning to pay tribute to a man who was a fixture in a West Brighton community for over 50 years. On the corner of Elwood Place and Hunter Place in Randall Manor, a crowd...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Residents oppose transitional housing that may be built near North Shore public school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mariners Harbor residents are confused, outraged and looking for answers about construction of a new building at the former Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) building at 400 Lake Ave. City Department of Building permits have been granted for the property to be developed into a 7-story...
Staten Island Community Boards meetings: Zoning applications up for vote
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of Staten Island’s three Community Boards will hold public virtual meetings next week. Community Board 2 will consider several zoning applications when it meets virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The board will consider two Todt Hill zoning applications, one is...
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
New York City school cafeteria worker honored for decades of service
Valarie Barker was honored for her hard work and dedication to the kids that mean so much to her.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 13, 2022: John Langell, NYPD sergeant and Air Force veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On August 16, 2022, John W. (Jack) Langell, 92, passed away after a sudden illness. Jack was born on March 4, 1930. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1947, and was married to the former Victoria Marino on Nov. 15, 1952. Jack Langell was a retired New York City Police sergeant. He held a prominent position as liaison between the police commissioner’s office and the news media. Jack was also a military veteran, having served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1950. His military duties included working as a radio repairman on aircraft involved in the Berlin Airlift, as a result of which he was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal with Berlin Airlift Device. Following his retirement from the NYPD, Jack became the head of security at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn. He was well liked and admired by his friends, who aptly nicknamed him “Mr. Nice Guy,” and he was loved deeply by his family, for whom he remained a source of fatherly comfort, affection, and strength. Read the full obit on SILive.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anthony Cappelluti, 60, passed away on October 12, 2022 of natural causes. Anthony was a native Staten Islander, born on Jan. 27, 1962 and raised in Midland Beach. He attended PS 38, and graduated New Dorp High School in 1978. After obtaining an Associate Degree in 1981 from the College of Staten Island he went on to pursue a construction career spanning more than 45 years, 30 of those spent with Muss Development and most recently AMS Safety, LLC where he was a Site Safety Manager. Read the full obit on SILive.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
Local official takes offense to Staten Islander’s donation of Trump gear to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Staten Island immigrant service organizations put out a call for assistance last week requesting donations of warm clothing for the hundreds of asylum seekers who are being temporarily housed in a Travis hotel, many borough residents responded, offering up gently used coats, sweatshirts and more. But others used the show of goodwill to make a political statement.
