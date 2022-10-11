The Saints (2-3) and Bengals (2-3) game is one of eight early kickoffs in Week 6 across the NFL. The Superdome is sure to be rocking one way or another when these two meet, as a win will for either will help them get back to an even record after some early season struggles and disappointments. Here's our Pregame Report for game day, which will give you a ton of 'need to know' information for this game.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO