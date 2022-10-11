Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans
A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
KLFY News 10
LIVE SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
WHO DAT! Today the New Orleans Saints kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to the Superdome for the first since claiming the 2019 NCAA title with the LSU Tigers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Jordan Brand Cleats
Bleacher Report shared a video of the best Jordan Brand cleats worn by NFL players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son to BRADY Brand
The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills LB Von Miller: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ‘Hall of Famer’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has a long list of compliments for the Kansas City Chiefs -- especially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- heading into Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead. Miller, a former mainstay of the AFC West during his 10-year career with the Denver Broncos, actually faced Mahomes during...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers @ Falcons Week 6 Live Blog
ATLANTA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the Mercedes Benz Stadium press box. 7:31 Nick Bosa reportedly will not play today, which is no surprise. George Kittle missed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Rams Likely Open to Trading Cam Akers Amid Rift With RB
Rams running back Cam Akers, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to personal reasons, may have played his last snap with the team. Akers may be traded ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline due to philosophical and football-related differences with coach Sean McVay, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The third-year pro is expected to draw significant interest from teams around the league, and Los Angeles is believed to be open to a deal for the right price.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adams’ Potential Punishment Likely to Be on Hold For Time Being
After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by just a point last Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders took on more heat moments after the game when wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer on his way to the tunnel. The worker who was shoved filed a police report against Adams,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles? He's lived it. Dak Prescott "versus'' - for lack of a better word - Cooper Rush? He's lived his version of it. "Like all things in the NFL, each week, we'll re-write the story next week,'' Romo tells CowboysSI.com in the above exclusive Video Visit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Ravens-Giants in Week 6
How to watch Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants in Week 6. Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) National Radio: Sports USA Radio. Mobile:Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app. Live stream the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Keys to the Game: Panthers at Rams
The deed is done. Matt Rhule is out, Steve Wilks is in. A new era of Panthers football starts this week against the Rams as the team looks to make sense of the rest of the season and beyond. Fan focus may already be shifting to next season, but there is still plenty the team needs and hopes to accomplish in 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Buccaneers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few tweaks to their roster ahead of Week 6 kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In unfortunate news, the Steelers have placed rookie DeMarvin Leal on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The third-round pick started one game this season and recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, and three pass deflections through five weeks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 6 Bengals Game
The Saints (2-3) and Bengals (2-3) game is one of eight early kickoffs in Week 6 across the NFL. The Superdome is sure to be rocking one way or another when these two meet, as a win will for either will help them get back to an even record after some early season struggles and disappointments. Here's our Pregame Report for game day, which will give you a ton of 'need to know' information for this game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Colts: Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi Join Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines As Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two key players vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, while the Colts announced a pair of important injury updates of their own. The Jaguars announced Saturday wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadricep) would miss Sunday's AFC South battle. The Colts also announced starting running back Jonathan Taylor and backup running back Nyheim Hines would not play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
Comments / 0