‘We are all here for us to recognize our sameness’: Pride Center of Staten Island hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ picnic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A sense of community and belonging resonated on the grounds of the Alice Austen House Saturday afternoon in Rosebank to celebrate National Coming Out Day. The event was held by the Staten Island Pride Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., celebrating the national day, which...
City must bring plans for migrants on Staten Island out of the shadows | Our Opinion
A growing crisis for our country and our city has come home to our borough. We don’t know exactly how many migrants – people from Central and South America who are seeking asylum in the U.S. - are being housed on Staten Island, partially because the influx is still quite active.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Abbott recalls several ready-to-feed liquid baby formula for spoilage concerns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Abbott is recalling certain lots of its ready-to-feed liquid baby formula for spoilage concerns, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Abbott is initiating a recall of some 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products for infants...
Local official takes offense to Staten Islander’s donation of Trump gear to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Staten Island immigrant service organizations put out a call for assistance last week requesting donations of warm clothing for the hundreds of asylum seekers who are being temporarily housed in a Travis hotel, many borough residents responded, offering up gently used coats, sweatshirts and more. But others used the show of goodwill to make a political statement.
NYC: Languishing Staten Island waterfront projects will be addressed in ‘coming months’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of failed economic development projects cover the Staten Island waterfront, and most point back to one agency — the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). For years, projects connected to EDC, like the New York Wheel and its abandoned garage, Lighthouse...
Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
‘I will never forget being in that room’: 50+ years later, Robert Mazur recalls his Willowbrook State School summer job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Looking for job to fill the summer days, former Staten Islander Robert Mazur’s school offered him an opportunity to work at the Willowbrook State School at just 16-years-old. This would come just a few short years before fledgling Staten Island Advance journalist Jane Kurtin reported the devastating reality of those enrolled in the school.
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
Polish pride on display during 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade on fashionable Fifth Avenue | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what participants describe as a manifestation of Polish pride, The Pulaski Day Parade Committee Contingent of Staten Island marched in the 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade that stepped off on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue earlier this month. The time-honored parade serves as a way...
Kenneth ‘Scats’ Scanlon, beloved father, community member, honored with North Shore street renaming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Friends, family members, law enforcement officials and local politicians gathered Saturday morning to pay tribute to a man who was a fixture in a West Brighton community for over 50 years. On the corner of Elwood Place and Hunter Place in Randall Manor, a crowd...
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
Residents oppose transitional housing that may be built near North Shore public school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mariners Harbor residents are confused, outraged and looking for answers about construction of a new building at the former Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) building at 400 Lake Ave. City Department of Building permits have been granted for the property to be developed into a 7-story...
Staten Island Community Boards meetings: Zoning applications up for vote
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of Staten Island’s three Community Boards will hold public virtual meetings next week. Community Board 2 will consider several zoning applications when it meets virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The board will consider two Todt Hill zoning applications, one is...
Killer of Staten Island girl, 10, in 1980 snubs interview with parole board. He’s denied again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lorraine Pacifico was a gifted swimmer, and her mother dreamed that one day her little girl would showcase her talent at the Olympic Games. But there were no Olympics for the Oakwood resident. No gold medals around her neck. Or even cheers at a high school swim meet.
New horror flick, written, produced by Staten Islanders, gets national attention for causing viewers to vomit and faint
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Remember the Staten Island Clown? That creepy, Pennywise-looking creature that both terrorized and captivated the borough for much of 2014? Well, here’s a twist on the fictional character’s short-lived but creepy existence: His creators are now enjoying an unrelated bout of fame, bringing a little bit of sinister attention to the borough once again.
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
