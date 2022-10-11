ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Local official takes offense to Staten Islander’s donation of Trump gear to asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Staten Island immigrant service organizations put out a call for assistance last week requesting donations of warm clothing for the hundreds of asylum seekers who are being temporarily housed in a Travis hotel, many borough residents responded, offering up gently used coats, sweatshirts and more. But others used the show of goodwill to make a political statement.
adelphi.edu

Meghan E. Lombardo ’14, JD

Adelphi truly values its students. Attorney at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP. Meghan Lombardo was discerning when deciding where to pursue her college education. She. chose Adelphi because she was impressed by the qualifications and broad areas of scholarship. of the University’s faculty, the warm and unpretentious students she...
The Staten Island Advance

Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Staten Island Advance

‘I will never forget being in that room’: 50+ years later, Robert Mazur recalls his Willowbrook State School summer job

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Looking for job to fill the summer days, former Staten Islander Robert Mazur’s school offered him an opportunity to work at the Willowbrook State School at just 16-years-old. This would come just a few short years before fledgling Staten Island Advance journalist Jane Kurtin reported the devastating reality of those enrolled in the school.
The Staten Island Advance

Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
The Staten Island Advance

New horror flick, written, produced by Staten Islanders, gets national attention for causing viewers to vomit and faint

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Remember the Staten Island Clown? That creepy, Pennywise-looking creature that both terrorized and captivated the borough for much of 2014? Well, here’s a twist on the fictional character’s short-lived but creepy existence: His creators are now enjoying an unrelated bout of fame, bringing a little bit of sinister attention to the borough once again.
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

