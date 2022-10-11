ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halloween Ends’ Leads Box Office With $41 Million, Extending Horror’s Red-Hot Run

The movie had a softer start than expected (projections were closer to $50 million to $55 million) but it’s still impressive considering its simultaneous release on Peacock likely cut into ticket sales. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as a grandmother with deep rooted trauma in “Halloween Ends,” which is the supposed cap to Universal and Blumhouse’s long-running slasher series. But the franchise continues to make money, after all, so it’s doubtful that audiences have seen the last of the masked killer Michael Myers.
