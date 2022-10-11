Academy Award winner Laura Dern has shared that she and the cast of Big Little Lies would “love nothing more” than for the show to be greenlit by HBO for a third season. In addition to Dern, the series starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley as part of the elite Monterey, California, coastal community navigating a murder mystery. It aired for two seasons, from 2017 to 2019, after initially being imagined as a limited series.

