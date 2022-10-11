Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Dodgers and Braves Are Getting Outplayed
By the end of tonight, the top two teams in the National League could be eliminated from the postseason at the hands of their two division foes. If this happens, it won’t be because the Dodgers and Braves were victims of bad luck. No, simply, it will be because they were outplayed.
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With a massive victory in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves. They now need just one more win to return to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies, facing...
‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over
PHILADELPHIA — In the gloom of the Braves’ clubhouse after Game 4 of the NLDS, someone flipped a switch. For a moment, the room grew sadly, appropriately dim. And then it flipped back: Maybe it had been a mistake, or maybe it seemed pointless only after it was done, but either way, the lights turned back on almost immediately. It was obvious there was no use for mood lighting here. With this mood? Better to look at the situation head-on. There is no early playoff exit that would have felt right for these Braves. That’s a product of the fact that they were reigning champions, that this regular season was even better for them than the last one, that so much of their year had been focused on the future—long-term extensions, big commitments, discussion of a winning foundation that was meant to last for half a decade. It was only natural that this season would end in disappointment if it finished with anything other than a parade.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Jonathan Ornelas
Jonathan Ornelas has emerged as one of the Texas Rangers' most consistent and versatile prospects.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’
The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
The Guardians have rolled out more of the same lineup this postseason. There have been some minor adjustments such as having Josh Naylor at designated hitter or first base and moving Andres Gimenez and Oscar Gonzalez up or down a spot or two in the lineup. But Cleveland made a...
Seahawks host Cardinals, both currently 2-3
The Arizona Cardinals bring their 2-3 record to Seattle for a Sunday afternoon game against the 2-3 Seahawks.
When Was the Last Time the Philadelphia Eagles Started a Season 5-0?
Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens were in Philadelphia the last time the Eagles started 5-0. The post When Was the Last Time the Philadelphia Eagles Started a Season 5-0? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
Sixers Rumors: A Matisse Thybulle Extension ‘Briefly’ Discussed
The Philadelphia 76ers have an important decision to make regarding their young veteran wing, Matisse Thybulle. By Monday night, Thybulle and the Sixers have to reach an extension agreement, or else the 25-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Over the offseason, there wasn't...
