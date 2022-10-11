Read full article on original website
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Buccaneers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few tweaks to their roster ahead of Week 6 kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In unfortunate news, the Steelers have placed rookie DeMarvin Leal on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The third-round pick started one game this season and recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, and three pass deflections through five weeks.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 6 Bengals Game
The Saints (2-3) and Bengals (2-3) game is one of eight early kickoffs in Week 6 across the NFL. The Superdome is sure to be rocking one way or another when these two meet, as a win will for either will help them get back to an even record after some early season struggles and disappointments. Here's our Pregame Report for game day, which will give you a ton of 'need to know' information for this game.
Keys to the Game: Panthers at Rams
The deed is done. Matt Rhule is out, Steve Wilks is in. A new era of Panthers football starts this week against the Rams as the team looks to make sense of the rest of the season and beyond. Fan focus may already be shifting to next season, but there is still plenty the team needs and hopes to accomplish in 2022.
Adams’ Potential Punishment Likely to Be on Hold For Time Being
After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by just a point last Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders took on more heat moments after the game when wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer on his way to the tunnel. The worker who was shoved filed a police report against Adams,...
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers @ Falcons Week 6 Live Blog
ATLANTA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the Mercedes Benz Stadium press box. 7:31 Nick Bosa reportedly will not play today, which is no surprise. George Kittle missed...
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
Jimmy Johnson explains how Dallas Cowboys can beat Philadelphia Eagles
Former Super Bowl champion coach lays out strategy for the NFC East battle at Lincoln Field.
How to Watch Ravens-Giants in Week 6
How to watch Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants in Week 6. Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) National Radio: Sports USA Radio. Mobile:Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app. Live stream the...
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
Bills LB Von Miller: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ‘Hall of Famer’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has a long list of compliments for the Kansas City Chiefs -- especially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- heading into Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead. Miller, a former mainstay of the AFC West during his 10-year career with the Denver Broncos, actually faced Mahomes during...
Browns Rule Out Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett Update
Cleveland Browns will be hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday without cornerback Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney. Ward is not at practice again on Friday, as he continues to deal with a concussion. It will be up to Greg Newsome II and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. to step up...
Three Big Questions for the Cavs This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs made perhaps the marquee move of the offseason. But headlines are one thing; wins are another. Mitchell gives them another option as a scorer alongside Darius Garland, and, with the core already in place, the expectations will be for Donovan to have Cleveland positioned as a perennial contender in the East.
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
