longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
longisland.com
Farmingdale State College to Host Electric Vehicle Symposium and Ride & Drive
On Friday, October 14th, Farmingdale State College will host its annual Electric Vehicle, EV Symposium and Ride and Drive. The college is partnering with Drive Electric LI to host the event, which will bring local utilities and EV manufacturers together to educate attendees on the industry today and where it is heading for the future. This event is free for attendees, and the focus of this event will be on both consumer and fleet EVs.
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Town Opens Lottery For Popular Holiday Concert Tickets
Residents of the Town of Oyster Bay are invited to enter a lottery to get tickets for this year’s Town Holiday Concerts held in early December at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Brookville. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of these amazing shows, the Town hosts a lottery...
longisland.com
New York State Police conduct Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Bolla Market – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Hicksville Fuel – Newbridge Road, Hicksville, NY 11801. Exxon Mobile – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Sunoco Gas Station...
longisland.com
Pumpkin Picking Destinations on Long Island This Fall
With fall finally here at last, there is no better way to usher in the new season than by going pumpkin picking. Whether you're going out with the family for the afternoon or plan to spend the time with a special somebody, heading out to a pumpkin patch is a perfect activity for children and adults alike.
longisland.com
Westbury Man Caught with Cocaine, 5+ lbs Cannabis, Pills & Firearm
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Westbury man during an investigation that occurred on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm in Westbury. According to Narcotics detectives, an investigation at a Bowling Green Drive residence was conducted and Walter LinderNavarro, 23, of Westbury was arrested. During the...
longisland.com
LI-Based MHA Releases Annual State of Mental Health in America Report
Mental Health America (MHA) – which the Association for Mental Health and Wellness (MHAW) is a local affiliate – today released its annual State of Mental Health in America report, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 15 mental health access and prevalence measures. In this new report, using 2020 data, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts were the top three ranking states. Arizona, Oregon, and Kansas ranked at the bottom. New York is ranked eighth.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
longisland.com
Hewlett Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2020 Hempstead Stabbing
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Hewlett man was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 49-year-old man in Hempstead in June 2020. Keith Pooler, 56, was convicted on May 13, 2022, after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim,...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Assault and Weapons Charges
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for assault and weapons charges after he attacked another man in an East Patchogue parking lot. A man was standing near Saliah Davis’ parked motor vehicle in the parking lot of East Winds Apartments, located at 891 Montauk Highway, at approximately 6 p.m., when Davis started yelling at the man, before grabbing him by the neck, pulling out a handgun and striking him in the head with it several times. One round was fired from the gun during the assault. No one was struck by the bullet. Davis then fled on foot into a building in the apartment complex.
longisland.com
4 Teenagers Shot from Moving Vehicle at House Party
First Squad detectives are investigating an Assault that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:57 pm in Freeport. According to detectives, a large house party on Babylon Turnpike dispersed onto the surrounding streets. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike in the vicinity of Independence Avenue. Multiple rounds were discharged from the vehicle and struck three (3) male juveniles, 14,16,16, and a female, 16.
longisland.com
Suspect Previously Released Without Bail for Burglary Arrested Yet Again for Burglary, NCPD Says
The First Squad reports the arrest of a Roosevelt man for a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 4:05 a.m. in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a call for a larceny of an ATM from 90 Nassau Road. Upon arrival, Officers attempted to place Xavier King, 57, of 6 Brooks Avenue Roosevelt, into custody. He refused to comply and fled northbound on Nassau Road. Defendant King was placed under arrest without further incident.
longisland.com
Two Suspects Busted in Roosevelt on Gun Charges, Multiple Traffic Violations
The First Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, First Precinct Gang Abatement Program Officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they observed a gray 2020 Honda Civic four door sedan commit multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
longisland.com
NCPD: Glen Cove Man Accused of Hit-and-Run on 8 Year-Old Bicycle Rider
The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Auto Accident Leaving the Scene that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 3:25pm in Greenvale. According to Detectives, the eight-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle off of the sidewalk into the street where he was struck by a red colored 1997 Dodge Dakota driving on Maple Avenue. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Subsequent to the investigation, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Detectives responded to 28 Grant Place Glen Cove; located the vehicle and at 4:31pm without incident placed the driver under arrest.
longisland.com
The New York Bicycle Film Festival is Back Nov. 5 - 6
BFF is proud to announce the first in-person New York City film screenings since the pandemic. Like all arts organizations, COVID-19 hit BFF hard, due to the moratorium on in-person events. Nonetheless, during 2020-2021 lockdown BFF hosted 100 virtual events to raise over $50,000 for cycling advocacy organizations and independent cinemas in the United States, Canada, and the UK. We look forward to coming together to enjoy the films on the big screen.
longisland.com
Fisherman Suffering a Seizure Rescued by Coast Guard Helicopter
According to reports, a fisherman was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter 100 miles off of Moriches on Tuesday morning. A crew member on the charter vessel named "Booyah" was experiencing a seizure that needed help. The fisherman was transported to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment. At this time there...
