ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Couple encounter famous LA mountain lion P-22: ‘True natural beauty’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzZvO_0iUHCeWy00
Mountain lion P-22.

No matter how famous the mountain lion known as P-22 is in the Los Angeles area that is home to him, few people have gotten to see the big cat from a yard away.

But Los Feliz couple Damon Ross and Cylin Busby can now make that claim after the mountain lion sauntered up to their driveway and had a lie in front of their home over the weekend.

For a moment, Ross wondered if he and Busby would have to spend the night at a hotel if P-22 didn’t budge, he told CBS News. But the mountain lion left on his own after a few minutes, and instead the couple were able to ponder their unique encounter from within the comfort of their own house.

“It was a close-up glimpse of true natural beauty,” Busby said to the Los Angeles Times. “He was a really handsome cat.”

Occasional sightings of P-22 are part of the deal for people living in LA’s Los Feliz and Griffith Park neighborhoods.

Federal wildlife officials say he trekked 50 miles from the Santa Monica mountains to Griffith Park 10 years ago, including across the 101 and 405 freeways, which others of his brethren have been killed trying to do.

A camera set up as part of a project tracking the movements of medium- and large-sized mammals in and around Griffith Park first detected P-22’s presence in early 2012.

Biologists with the national park service, which manages a recreational area around the Santa Monica mountains, later outfitted the creature with a collar containing a positioning tracker. And they gave him a name nodding to the fact that he was the 22nd puma that had been collared so.

P-22 has been regarded as a living local legend ever since National Geographic in 2013 published a photo of him roaming the hills beneath the famed Hollywood sign. He’s been the focus of a documentary and a National History Museum exhibit. And annually, by order of the Los Angeles city council, 22 October is celebrated as “P-22 Day”.

Nonetheless, when they pulled their car into their driveway after going out to see a movie Saturday night, Ross and Busby were still stunned to see P-22 plopped down right there, 3 feet in front of their vehicle.

It didn’t help that they were on edge from having seen the horror movie Barbarian, the 50-year-old Ross, a DreamWorks Animation producer, said to the Times.

But Ross and Busby sensed that P-22 was as uncertain of how to proceed as his human counterparts were.

“He just kind of looked at us and we looked at him and he looked at us, we looked at him, he looked at us and we were like who is going to flinch?” Busby said to the CBS affiliate in LA.

The couple stayed in their car and waited. Then, just as Ross thought he and Busby would have to find another place to stay if P-22 didn’t budge, the feline safely sauntered off.

A senior scientist at the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, Tiffany Yap, praised Ross and Busby’s handling of the encounter as perfect.

Mountain lions rarely attack humans, and often they are more at risk in an urban environment, with more than 100 of them getting killed annually on California roads, Yap told the Times.

“This,” Yap added, “is a great example of why we need to think about how to safely coexist with the wildlife around us”.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
msn.com

Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam

Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Ross, CA
Whiskey Riff

Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage

Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Griffith Park#Los Angeles Area#Cbs News#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

473K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy