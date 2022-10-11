ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. James Gourley / Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty
  • Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View."
  • Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma."
  • She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.

Heather Rau
3d ago

I really hope Lindsay and Jamie lee Curtis will do more future movies together can't wait to see this movie

