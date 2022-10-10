Egg Layer Facility Fires: Next Generation Smoke Detection System Protects Multi-Million Dollar Structures

Read full article on original website
Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
NC State awarded $2.25M grant to develop sustainable energy products from waste streams
Researchers in North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences have been awarded a $2.25 million grant funded by the Department of Energy to develop sustainable biotechnologies sourced from solid waste streams. The project, called Sargassum and Wood Waste for Aviation Fuel...
Kerosene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Kerosene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Kerosene. Report Features Details. Product Name Kerosene Production Cost. Process Included Kerosene Production from Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Classic Car EV conversion specialists Electrogenic to grow and develop ‘Powered by Electrogenic’, delivering best in class EV powertrains
Expanded range of ‘drop in’ conversion kits to be revealed in coming months – including further packages for iconic Land Rover Defender. Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK – British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its world-leading classic car EV conversions, enters an exciting new phase as it announces the further development of its EV technology arm, ‘Powered by Electrogenic’.
Meet the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Portland, Oregon-based lift-truck designer and maker Hyster Company just announced that it’s now piloting the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. The HFC top-pick container handler pilot program is taking place at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles. A container handler is a special forklift...
Forsentek Co., Limited Introduces Weighing Load Cells, Force Transducers and Torque Measuring Solutions For Different Industries
Forsentek Co., Limited releases advanced load cells, force sensors, and various measuring instruments designed with absolutely high-quality components to ensure they function at their best level. Forsentek Co., Limited boasts an excellent reputation for providing their clients with high-quality digital measuring devices, load cells, force sensors and other solutions that...
No plug? No problem. This 3D-printed humidifier doesn’t use any electricity
Here’s a clever device that is both deceptively simple and surprisingly effective: a humidifier made of clay, inspired by the way trees absorb and evaporate water, that works without any external power whatsoever. Just physics. And 3D printing. The device—called the Print Clay Humidifier—was created by designer Jiaming Liu...
Phase Four adopts iodine for next-gen Max-V engine
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Propulsion startup Phase Four is expanding its Maxwell plasma propulsion line by offering Max-V, an iodine-fueled engine. Prices have surged in the last year for the noble gases that fuel conventional electric propulsion engines, which is one of the reasons Phase Four is betting on iodine.
Electric motor burn out, part 1
We typically refer to an electrical motor that has quit working as being burned out. Is that what really happens? Do the insides of a motor burn up, and is that why it stopped running? Let's take a quick look at a motor's normal operation and how it reaches a burned out condition.
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mighty Buildings completes 3D-printed zero-net-energy home
Mighty Buildings, a technology company that is transforming the construction industry by 3D-printing beautiful, sustainable, and high-quality homes, announced that it has completed delivery of the world’s first 3D-printed home designed as Zero Net Energy (ZNE) from its inception. The company also announced that it would expand its B2B operations to empower housing developers to build communities of sustainable homes at scale.
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
TrackMyWatt: discover the site that allows you to track energy consumption live
In the words of its inventor Guillaume Rozier, TrackMyWatt aims to be the energy weather portal for French households. On the eve of a winter that promises to be colder and more perilous than ever, this tool is used to better visualize the challenges of energy sobriety. It’s time for...
