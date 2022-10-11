Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball roster ‘best team we’ve had in a while,’ Boeheim says
Syracuse basketball, in a few weeks, will embark on a new season, and it will be the 47th campaign for Jim Boeheim as the Orange’s head coach. Boeheim endured his first losing stanza ever as the team’s boss in 2021-22, when the ‘Cuse went 16-17 overall, lost a bunch of close games, and really struggled on the defensive end.
Where does Syracuse’s sellout vs. N.C. State rank among the biggest Dome crowds?
Syracuse, N.Y. — A crowd of 49,705 fans packed the JMA Wireless Dome for No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State on Saturday. The game was the first sellout of the year and the 10th sellout in school history. “So proud of the student body...
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren After NC State’s Loss at Syracuse: BULLETED
Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after #15 NC State lost at #18 Syracuse. You can watch it above, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. We did win the turnover margin, but they did a better job than us running the football and controlling that part of the game.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Orange you glad Dino Babers is still our coach?
I wanted to discuss an issue that I admit will show my bias in some ways but some maybe not, and it has to do with Syracuse football Head Coach Dino Babers. Before Syracuse University hired Babers, I thought Ed Orgeron was the guy they should hire. But I said, “Okay, I like this guy’s resume…I’ll give Babers a chance.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN College GameDay hosts make their Syracuse-N.C. State picks, and Pat McAfee takes a few jabs
Syracuse, N.Y. — ESPN’s popular traveling college football pregame show leaned into Syracuse’s Top-20 matchup with North Carolina State on Saturday morning. ESPN’s “College GameDay” hosts made their game picks toward the end of the show. And one analyst took a few jabs at...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star freshmen are vying for starting forward spot
Unless some weirdness transpires, the bulk of the starting rotation for Syracuse basketball to commence the 2022-23 season is likely already known. I’m basing my thoughts here on comments made by head coach Jim Boeheim in various interviews, as well as additional commentary from national experts on the Orange ahead of the upcoming campaign.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Benny Williams is an under-the-radar breakout player
After not playing a whole lot in his freshman campaign for Syracuse basketball, forward Benny Williams looks to bust out with a stellar sophomore season. Some national experts believe that can happen for the 6-foot-8 Williams, who is from Bowie, Md., and was a top-flight prospect on a national scale in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Expect a 15-round heavyweight fight, Dino Babers says
The word from SU Athletics is that there could be more than 45,000 tickets sold when No. 18 Syracuse football welcomes top-15 N.C. State to the Hill this Saturday afternoon. With a win over the higher-ranked Wolfpack (5-1), the Orange would move to 6-0 and achieve bowl eligibility. But knocking...
RELATED PEOPLE
NC State vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
NC State vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ACC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Where to Watch: SU vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday. The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack. The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, […]
Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse. Burrows is a 6-1 ...
WKTV
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auburn marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Solvay coach returns, but on Bishop Ludden sideline
Bishop Ludden assistant football coach Dan Salisbury brings nearly four decades of coaching to the gridiron, and the Gaelic Knights are reaping the benefits of that under first-year head coach Jim Ryan. “When you bring around 36 years of experience, from any coach, if you’re not willing to learn from...
Things for SU moms and dads to do with their kids during Parents Weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Welcome, parents of Syracuse University students. You’ve made the trip here to spend a weekend with your child, so now what? The weather forecast is shaping up to be a humdinger, and the football game at the Dome looks like it’ll be a barnburner.
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
Comments / 0