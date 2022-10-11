Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead
The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
Centre Daily
Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5
Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend. Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Realmuto Makes History With Inside-the-Park Home Run
Thought things couldn't get any more exciting for the Philadelphia Phillies? Think again. Catcher J.T. Realmuto smashed an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning of Game Four of the National League Division Series, and it brought all of Citizens Bank Park to its feet. This was...
Centre Daily
Guardians Stun Yankees In Historic Fashion, Cleveland One Win From A.L.C.S.
The 2022 Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the American League Championship Series. How about that?!. The ninth inning of the Guardians comeback win over the New York Yankees felt like the most "Guardiac kids" win we've seen all season. Oscar Gonzalez delivered again as Cleveland walked-off the Bronx...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Dodgers Mindset Facing Elimination
The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball throughout the 162-game season. That has not been the case in the playoffs. They are one loss away from heading on home and being eliminated by their division rival San Diego Padres. Their historic 111-win season could be thrown away and...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Is Optimistic About Teams Chances To Extend Series
The Dodgers have not been the Dodgers this postseason. They are on the brink of elimination tonight, and the reason for that is the offense. After a historic regular season, the Dodgers have been horrific at the plate. The Dodgers are only averaging three runs per game and have not produced runs when they've had the chance to.
Centre Daily
Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
MLB・
Centre Daily
Sixers Make Two More Roster Moves for Blue Coats
The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves once again on Saturday afternoon. According to a source, the team signed and waived Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya. The expectation is that both prospects will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp later this month.
Comments / 0