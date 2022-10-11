Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Report: Rams Likely Open to Trading Cam Akers Amid Rift With RB
Rams running back Cam Akers, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to personal reasons, may have played his last snap with the team. Akers may be traded ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline due to philosophical and football-related differences with coach Sean McVay, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The third-year pro is expected to draw significant interest from teams around the league, and Los Angeles is believed to be open to a deal for the right price.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Bills LB Von Miller: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ‘Hall of Famer’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has a long list of compliments for the Kansas City Chiefs -- especially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- heading into Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead. Miller, a former mainstay of the AFC West during his 10-year career with the Denver Broncos, actually faced Mahomes during...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?
Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
Centre Daily
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
NFL・
Centre Daily
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
Centre Daily
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief
With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
