ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City names Dr. Fauzia Khan as Director of City-County Health District

By Veronica Flores-Herrera
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZKIZ_0iUHB7iZ00

The City of Corpus Christi has hired and appointed Dr. Fauzia Khan as the Director of Public Health over the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Heatlh District.

Khan serves as the Immunization Service Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to a memo City Manager Peter Zanoni sent to the Corpus Christi City Council, Khan oversees immunizations, vaccine response and planning and other preventable health emergencies in this position.

It goes on to say that Khan has led successful disease prevention and public health programs domestically and globally. She completed her medical training in Pakistan with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery followed by a Master Public Health at Emory University, Atlanta.

She also has led statewide immunization efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Dr. Khan will move into her new role on Monday, October 24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Immunization#The Immunization Service#A Master Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy