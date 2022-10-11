UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.

MONROE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO