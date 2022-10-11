ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Body found at Acworth construction site, police say

ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site. Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up. Detectives found the body...
Monroe Local News

Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
