Garage at Cherokee County home goes up in flames, no one hurt
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a garage at a Cherokee County home went up in flames. Crews were called to a home on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Fayette County 8-year-old injured after getting trapped on bike under delivery van
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 8-year-old is recovering after police say he became trapped on his bike under a delivery van. Paramedics had to use a jack to rescue him. Tyrone police said a driver was delivering packages Monday afternoon near the intersection of Ivy Vale Court and Bellway Court.
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
Driver sought for questioning in deadly shooting, crash along I-285
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are hoping someone will recognize the driver of a car seen in two photos released Friday. The driver is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide along Interstate 285 earlier this week. Officers responded to the westbound lanes of I-285 just...
Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night. Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Body found at Acworth construction site, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site. Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up. Detectives found the body...
Gwinnett high school evacuated after someone set fire inside bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school had to be evacuated after someone set a fire inside a bathroom. Firefighters said a student from South Gwinnett High School called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday because a hallway was filling up with smoke. When firefighters arrived,...
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
911 call: Mom and daughter find man's body in Buckhead neighborhood
A man was found shot to death in a Buckhead neighborhood by a mother and her daughter who were on their way to school. FOX 5 has obtained the 911 call.
43-year-old Georgia woman dies in collision with semitruck in Forsyth County
A 43-year-old Cumming woman is dead after a collision last night with a semitruck in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Georgia Highway 20 at the entrance of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center regarding a vehicle versus a semitruck collision that had occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
Monroe Local News
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between
UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
Man convicted for ramming grandmother’s car then hitting, killing her as she checked damage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An eight year battle for justice in the murder of a grandmother is over, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. A jury convicted Dewey Green for killing 53-year-old Janice Pitts. Green was 23-years-old at the time of the crash in 2014. It...
Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
