Lexi Thompson breaks three-year victory drought at Aramco Team Series event in New York
Lexi Thompson hoisted a trophy for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series in New York. The 27-year-old American star, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic, closed with a 69 at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point to win by three over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
LFA 144 results: Muin Gafurov’s spectacular spinning back kick folds Diego Silva for bantamweight title
LFA 144 ended in incredible walk-off fashion. With the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title up for grabs, Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Muin Gafurov took on Diego Silva in the feature bout of the event which took place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gafurov (18-4) wasted little...
