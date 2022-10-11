Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
How Carlos Correa opting out could impact Xander Bogaerts’ future with the Red Sox
If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan, the news that Carlos Correa is reportedly planning to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins after one season and wade back into the free-agent waters should concern you vis-à-vis Xander Bogaerts. Here’s why:. 1. Correa opting out...
Manny Machado drops f-bomb and more on live TV after Padres NLDS win (Video)
The San Diego Padres shocked all of baseball by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, three games to one. Manny Machado loved every minute. The Padres rallied against a team that has had their number in just about every fashion for the last decade. Perhaps now the Dodgers will consider San Diego their actual rival.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Listen: You could hear Guardians fans cheer Game 3 walk off from blocks away (Video) celebrating a Royals pennant
The Cleveland Guardians are one win away from advancing to the ALCS, and fans had the loudest celebration over it on Saturday night. If you missed the Cleveland Guardians walking off the New York Yankees last night, chances are you might have heard it. The Cleveland Guardians are just one...
Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee
The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to stave off elimination against Cleveland Guardians Sunday
Gerrit Cole starts Sunday night for New York, looking to send the ALDS to a decisive Game 5 back home in the Bronx.
Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired: Why they’re right this time
Aaron Boone flew way too close to the sun in a painful Game 3 loss to the Guardians. It’s about time the Yankees find a new skipper. If you’re a New York Yankees fan and went to bed just a bit too early last night, chances are you were confused and distraught upon waking up. The Cleveland Guardians and Oscar Gonzalez’s late-game heroics came up clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Yankees in walk-off fashion.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0