ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee

The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired: Why they’re right this time

Aaron Boone flew way too close to the sun in a painful Game 3 loss to the Guardians. It’s about time the Yankees find a new skipper. If you’re a New York Yankees fan and went to bed just a bit too early last night, chances are you were confused and distraught upon waking up. The Cleveland Guardians and Oscar Gonzalez’s late-game heroics came up clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Yankees in walk-off fashion.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy