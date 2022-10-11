Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Senate, governor races in spotlight as early voting begins in Georgia
Early voting in Georgia starts Monday. Some of the most contested races in the country are happening in Georgia this year. We’re just over 20 days until election day. The ballot is packed this year. There’s a rematch between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Governor Brian Kemp. The...
News4Jax.com
Georgia elections officials: Challenges to voter’s eligibility must be made in writing
Early voting for Georgia residents begins on Monday, and the state has some of the most hotly contested races in the country -- from the rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams to a Senate race that could tip the balance of power in Washington. As voters prepare to...
News4Jax.com
Nearly 90 Floridians charged in Jan. 6 riots, 9 are from Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 900 people have now been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6. Nearly 90 of them were people from Florida who were criminally charged for their roles in the riot, which caused $1.5 million in damage and resulted in seven deaths. At least nine individuals facing criminal charges were identified in Northeast Florida.
News4Jax.com
15th annual State of the River Report released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are reasons to be concerned about the health of the St. Johns River, according to the 15th annual State of the River Report, which was released Friday. The State of the River Report summarizes the health of the river in terms of factors that affect...
News4Jax.com
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. – The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida since...
News4Jax.com
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
News4Jax.com
Sunday brings more clear skies and sunshine
Early Sunday morning there is a possibility for less visibility with fog along I-95 and coastal cities in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Sunday morning begins in the low 60s, upper 50s. Sunday afternoon peaks in the mid-80s. A moderate rip current risk will remain in effect for the weekend...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian recovery efforts: As SW Florida residents band together, they’re getting help from NE Florida first responders
More than two weeks since Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents are trying to rebuild, but it’s a slow process. Deputies are also concerned about looting and storm-related scams. News4JAX has spent the week in the hardest-hit areas where local teams are trying to make...
News4Jax.com
What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge
Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
News4Jax.com
Florida gas tax holiday savings wiped out by OPEC+ production cut, price hike
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest price hike in fuel has essentially wiped out savings drivers could have seen from Florida’s gas tax holiday. For the first time, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state is higher than before the tax holiday took effect.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff’s Office issues community alert after carjacking at St. Johns County Wendy’s
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office issued a community alert Saturday afternoon asking for help to find a car and a person connected to a reported carjacking Saturday morning at a local Wendy’s. Deputies said the carjacking was at the Wendy’s at 1830...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine Solid Waste continues efforts collecting debris from neighborhoods
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A spokesperson for St. Augustine Solid Waste says it’s making noticeable progress with the collection of storm debris following Hurricane Ian, and as of Friday, crews realized that some areas still need attention. “...we appreciate your patience during these passes. Between our own Solid...
News4Jax.com
Child psychologist explains rise in young mass shooters following recent shooting by 15-year-old in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six of the nine deadliest U.S. mass shootings since 2018 were committed by people 21 or younger, which according to researchers is a shift from trends in the earlier decades. The shooting in North Carolina Thursday night resulted in the deaths of five people including an...
News4Jax.com
Creating a Florida Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Jessica Glosson is a local fashion blogger and microinfluencer who manages the website and Instagram account titled @Blonde.in.Blahnik (Blahnik is pronounced ‘Blaah-nick’ like the designer Monolo Blahnik) Jessica has been involved in fashion blogging for around 4 years and it has served as her creative outlet from her...
News4Jax.com
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. – A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Business as usual as Bartram Trail hammers Creekside
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Bartram Trail went into victory formation with two minutes left Friday night and began taking knees. That’s when it was finally done. Not just the game against host Creekside, but the scoring. The Bears’ onslaught included scoring drives on every possession until they hit the knee. It was the way to end another Bartram blowout chapter in the neighborhood rivalry.
News4Jax.com
Creekside QB thankful for comeback season after 2 years of injury
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It’s a week of major district clashes in high school football, including our Football Friday on 4 Game of the Week: Bartram Trail at Creekside. And while the Knights aim to upset rival Bartram Trail’s undefeated streak, their leader, senior quarterback Wilson Edwards, admits that most of this season, he’s been thankful just to take the field at all.
