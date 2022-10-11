ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Nearly 90 Floridians charged in Jan. 6 riots, 9 are from Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 900 people have now been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6. Nearly 90 of them were people from Florida who were criminally charged for their roles in the riot, which caused $1.5 million in damage and resulted in seven deaths. At least nine individuals facing criminal charges were identified in Northeast Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

15th annual State of the River Report released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are reasons to be concerned about the health of the St. Johns River, according to the 15th annual State of the River Report, which was released Friday. The State of the River Report summarizes the health of the river in terms of factors that affect...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. – The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida since...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
SAN LUIS, AZ
News4Jax.com

Sunday brings more clear skies and sunshine

Early Sunday morning there is a possibility for less visibility with fog along I-95 and coastal cities in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Sunday morning begins in the low 60s, upper 50s. Sunday afternoon peaks in the mid-80s. A moderate rip current risk will remain in effect for the weekend...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Election State#Floridians#Elections Office#Social Security#Florida Id
News4Jax.com

What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge

Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News4Jax.com

Creating a Florida Fall Capsule Wardrobe

Jessica Glosson is a local fashion blogger and microinfluencer who manages the website and Instagram account titled @Blonde.in.Blahnik (Blahnik is pronounced ‘Blaah-nick’ like the designer Monolo Blahnik) Jessica has been involved in fashion blogging for around 4 years and it has served as her creative outlet from her...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. – A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
STOCKTON, CA
News4Jax.com

Game of the Week: Business as usual as Bartram Trail hammers Creekside

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Bartram Trail went into victory formation with two minutes left Friday night and began taking knees. That’s when it was finally done. Not just the game against host Creekside, but the scoring. The Bears’ onslaught included scoring drives on every possession until they hit the knee. It was the way to end another Bartram blowout chapter in the neighborhood rivalry.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
News4Jax.com

Creekside QB thankful for comeback season after 2 years of injury

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It’s a week of major district clashes in high school football, including our Football Friday on 4 Game of the Week: Bartram Trail at Creekside. And while the Knights aim to upset rival Bartram Trail’s undefeated streak, their leader, senior quarterback Wilson Edwards, admits that most of this season, he’s been thankful just to take the field at all.
SAINT JOHNS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy