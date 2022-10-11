JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 900 people have now been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6. Nearly 90 of them were people from Florida who were criminally charged for their roles in the riot, which caused $1.5 million in damage and resulted in seven deaths. At least nine individuals facing criminal charges were identified in Northeast Florida.

