Tell us: has your venue received noise complaints?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Noise complaints have risen in recent years

Hospitality and music venues in the UK are receiving a rising number of noise complaints since the pandemic, according to the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA).

We’d like to hear from owners and staff of independent pubs, bars and venues about the issue of noise complaints. Has the number of complaints changed in recent years? If so, why? How is it affecting your business?

We’re also interested in hearing from people who have recently submitted a noise complaint about a venue.

