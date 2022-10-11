ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The freedom to worship freely — or not at all — is what’s missing in the abortion debate

By Walter McClure
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Hcc_0iUH9xPV00

The Supreme Court has violated the freedom of religion guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, the author argues. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images.

The Supreme Court majority did not just overturn Roe v. Wade, it overturned religious freedom. While claiming to promote religion, a look at its decisions show it is promoting only its own intolerant dogma and running roughshod over the religious and personal ethics of the greater majority of Americans.

This is readily seen. The morality of early abortion is solely a matter of faith or — if one is non-religious — conscience. Not science or objective fact. It is purely a personal religious or ethical belief:

  • Early abortion is murder only in religions or personal ethics that believe a right to life is conferred at conception.
  • Early abortion is not murder in religions or personal ethics that believe a right to life is not conferred at conception, but at some point later in pregnancy, variously asserted from quickening to birth depending on the particular faith or moral code.

Science cannot address the ethical question when unborn human life ought be conferred a legal right to life. That issue is solely a matter for theology and moral philosophy. Both those disciplines have disputed furiously for 2000 years, and neither have come close to consensus.

In fact, for 2,000 years the majority of church leaders, believers and moral philosophers have held that the soul or a right to life is not conferred at conception but at some point later in pregnancy, including the Catholic Church until 1869 . For the same 2,000 years a large minority have held this occurs at conception.

You cannot pass a law based on the belief of this faith or that personal ethic. A law must be based on non-religious grounds — open to people of all faiths and no faith. Only then is it a civil issue allowing voting.

The earliest point in pregnancy where non-religious grounds appear possible is viability (about 24 weeks) or later. At that point, were the fetus born prematurely, all people no matter their faith must agree it is a baby and has an inalienable right to life. Therefore, should not an unborn fetus at that point also have the same right?

But before that point, no successful non-religious argument convincing to the majority on both sides has ever been found in 2,000 years. Therefore, early abortion before viability remains solely a matter of faith or personal ethics. And the justices of the Supreme Court know it.

As such, the U.S. Constitution guarantees and protects both sides’ right to free exercise of their diametrically opposite beliefs on early abortion. The one thing neither side can do is legislate its beliefs on the other. You cannot vote on your neighbor’s religious or ethical beliefs, nor any legislature vote on yours. And the justices know it.

See, for instance, West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette , in which the decision states, “One’s right to life, liberty, and property, to free speech, a free press, freedom of worship and assembly, and other fundamental rights may not be submitted to vote; they depend on the outcome of no elections.”

But the intolerant court majority, in violation of U.S. Constitution and their oath of office, are attempting to establish their personal religious belief — which finds abortion odious — in law by a devious tactic: Lying that it is a civil issue which may be put to a vote. This allows them to fatuously claim they did not ban abortion. Instead, the voters did. They know the founders clearly intended — and earlier courts have ruled — that your constitutional right to believe and practice as God or conscience guide depends on no vote. They simply lie.

Therefore, I urge every American who holds religious freedom inviolate — whether Democrat, Republican, pro-life, pro-choice, Christian or non:

  • Sue every state with restrictions on abortion before viability — for violating the religious freedom of those who wish early abortion.
  • Support only candidates who swear to defend religious freedom. This need not be partisan: Choose candidates of your own persuasion, as long as they support religious freedom. Choose those who pledge to respect and protect the right of both sides to practice their opposite beliefs on early abortion. Do not ask candidates their personal position on abortion; that is their right and not at issue.

Ask their position on religious freedom.

If they waffle, vote them out.

The post The freedom to worship freely — or not at all — is what’s missing in the abortion debate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad

Mercado Central, a Minneapolis Latino market and cultural mall, sent a letter Wednesday to the campaign of GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen requesting the removal of images of Mercado Central in his recent campaign ad. They’ve also warned him not to use images of Mercado in future ads.  The ad, which was released in […] The post Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Reformer

Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court

Today we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Officially recognized in 14 states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities. The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native children […] The post Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing

The U.S. House committee investigating a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is back. It will hold its first hearing in nearly three months Thursday — and potentially its last. In a break from most of the panel’s previous eight hearings in June and July, Thursday’s meeting will not drill down […] The post Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Freedom Of Religion#Abortion Law#Abortion Debate#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The U S Constitution#Al Drago Getty Images#Americans
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts.  The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’

Some 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other services workers across the University of Minnesota’s five campuses are threatening to strike for the first time in history unless the university agrees to substantial pay increases. “We intend to end poverty wages at the University of Minnesota,” said Mick Kelly, 65, a cook who’s worked at the […] The post University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections.  Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Bernie Sanders’ Iowa political director went on to work for Feeding Our Future

A former key aide to Bernie Sanders’ Iowa presidential campaign went on to work as a consultant for Feeding our Future, a nonprofit that federal prosecutors say was at the center of the nation’s biggest pandemic relief program fraud. Abshir Omar was also deputy director of a nonprofit that ran six food distribution sites — sponsored by Feeding Our Future — serving 4,000 kids per day. The post Bernie Sanders’ Iowa political director went on to work for Feeding Our Future appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Minnesota Reformer

Labor activists, lawmakers call for greater accountability in construction following rape report

Union leaders, labor activists and Democratic lawmakers joined Norma Izaguirre, a worker who says she was raped on a construction site, in front of the state Capitol on Tuesday to call for greater accountability for developers who exploit workers and allow abuse to go unchecked. “The bravery of one survivor of sexual violence … has […] The post Labor activists, lawmakers call for greater accountability in construction following rape report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Here’s where Minn. congressional candidates stand on national abortion ban

For decades, Republicans promised voters they’d ban abortions if only the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.  Sure enough, abortion was swiftly banned in Republican-controlled states around the country in the wake of the court’s June decision striking down Roe. But a public backlash — evident in polls, a Kansas ballot question and several […] The post Here’s where Minn. congressional candidates stand on national abortion ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

To reform Minneapolis Police Department, look to Northern Ireland and the Patten Report

Recent commentaries on Minneapolis policing suggest adding more police or forging a court order requiring multiple governmental and community entities to enter a compact to “achieve racial justice and equity, reduce crime, increase safety for all and foster trust throughout our community.” The first approach is too narrow; the second is too vague and unrealistic. […] The post To reform Minneapolis Police Department, look to Northern Ireland and the Patten Report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?

For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature.  So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Still think everything is awful? Here are three reasons for hope

Step away from Twitter. Stop doom-scrolling. Yes, I know, American democracy is under assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin is muttering dark warnings about nuclear weapons in the face of heroic and historic resistance by Ukraine. Dozens of people are dead and large swaths of Florida have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. And Kanye West did […] The post Still think everything is awful? Here are three reasons for hope appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SCIENCE
Minnesota Reformer

Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top

I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not

Here’s a legal conundrum it shouldn’t take a lawyer to solve: if Minnesota children are attending failing, racially segregated schools, can the state say “Oops, it was an accident” and ignore the problem? That may seem illogical. But according to a recent court decision, that’s exactly how it works. In the Twin Cities, K-12 education […] The post School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ALABAMA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy