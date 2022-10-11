ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
People

All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18

Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Laneige, and Revlon October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is live on October 11 and 12! There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves.  And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of...
Clayton News Daily

Walmart Early Black Friday Deals ($69 Air Fryer! $79 Smokeless Grill!)

Last year's Black Friday sales at Walmart included an XBox for $299, an Apple watch for $109, and a Playstation 5 console for $499. Deals also included games for XBox and Playstation ranging from $15-$40 and a flat screen TV for $188!. We can expect similar deals this Black Friday...
The Daily South

Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022

There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale starts in just one day. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, this year's second Prime Day sale event will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale.
BoardingArea

Prime Early Access Day 2: All The Best Deals Of The Last Day

Prime Day, a newer summer tradition, has come and gone…or has it. Amazon decided they needed more money I guess and launched Prime Early Access or Prime Day Part Deux as I am labeling it. As we are all a sucker for a good deal I thought I would give this the proper Prime Day coverage and share all the best deals I find. I’ll update it throughout the day and any of the better deals we see we will do a separate post as well. I am curious how this stacks up to the normal Prime Day to be honest.
