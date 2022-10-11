Can you believe we’re only a week away from the season finale of House of the Dragon? The series has already been renewed for a second season, and just this week George R.R. Martin revealed that he envisions his popular Game of Thrones prequel lasting at least 40 episodes. “As it is, I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tale,” Martin wrote on his blog. “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.” If you’ve already streamed the...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO