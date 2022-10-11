Read full article on original website
‘Perfect Harmony’ movie premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Perfect Harmony featuring James Denton and Sherri Saum is set to premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9/8c. In this movie, pop singer Jack and Professor Barrett must put aside their differences as their best friends get married. However, working together as Best Man and Maid...
What Time Is ‘House of the Dragon’ on Tonight? ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 HBO Release Time
Can you believe we’re only a week away from the season finale of House of the Dragon? The series has already been renewed for a second season, and just this week George R.R. Martin revealed that he envisions his popular Game of Thrones prequel lasting at least 40 episodes. “As it is, I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tale,” Martin wrote on his blog. “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.” If you’ve already streamed the...
Every time Lil Nas X did something that made us scream or cry at ACL Fest
The Colossus of Rhodes. The Hanging Gardens of Babylon. Lil Nas X. Only one of these wonders of the world still stands. Even the Great Pyramid of Giza...
'Halloween Ends' starts strong, topping N.America box office
Universal scarefest "Halloween Ends" scored a strong start this weekend, topping the North American box office with an estimated take of $41.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The weeks before Halloween always smile on horror films -- and this weekend another gruesome film, Paramount's "Smile," placed second at $12.4 million.
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
