Billboard on California abortion access goes up in south Austin

By Abigail Jones
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ka9wK_0iUH8ZSO00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new billboard in south Austin touts Californian abortion care. Why? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign paid to put it there.

Last month, the Golden State’s governor launched billboards in several red states, which his campaign calls the most restrictive for abortion in the country. The billboards are popping up in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L8jg_0iUH8ZSO00

Austin’s billboard, sitting on South Congress near Stassney Lane, reads, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.”

The ad lists Newsom’s campaign as the buyer.

It also cites the Bible verse Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”

Texas currently bans abortion with no exception for rape or incest.

