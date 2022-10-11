Read full article on original website
KTLO
Non-compliant Marion County couple arrested after attempted armed robbery
Two Marion County residents are facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and assault after authorities had to deploy multiple tasers for non-compliance. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a residence with a complaint of someone standing outside with a pistol. Upon arrival, they observed 51-year-old John Womack standing by the passenger door of a vehicle. As law enforcement began giving Womack commands to place his hands in the air and step away from the car, he started cursing and not complying with commands, and proceeded to pull a knife out of his pocket. Officers discharged three taser containers without having any effect on Womack.
KTLO
Man arrested after attempted break-in to feed wandering dogs
A Marion County man has been arrested after breaking into a residence to try to feed wandering dogs. 46-year-old Daymon Doshier has been charged with a felony count of residential burglary, and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and public intoxication. On September 21, Marion County officials responded to a call from...
KTLO
Executed search warrant leads to arrest of two Izard County residents
Two Izard County residents are facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Izard County investigators and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Horseshoe Bend. When they arrived at the home, suspects 51-year-old Darlenia Meadows answered the door while 28-year-old Jonathan Gitzen was sitting in a rocking chair. Upon entry both were placed in handcuffs while the search was conducted.
KTLO
Expired tags lead to arrest of Baxter County man for a stolen motorcycle
A Baxter County man has been charged with theft by receiving along with several misdemeanors in relation to a burglary that occurred in September. According to the probable cause affidavit, a report of items were reported stolen from a home in Midway belonging to a man to died in June. Included in the report was a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, a 4000 watt generator, garden cart and other miscellaneous items taken from the home between June 29 and September 18.
KTLO
Rural Gassville man injured, cited for DWI following 1-vehicle accident
A Baxter County man was injured early Wednesday morning what was reported to be a one-vehicle accident. Twenty-nine-year-old Klayton Killian of rural Gassville was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Killian was...
KTLO
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
West Plains man sentenced to 15 years for molesting underage girl
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains man originally facing eight felony charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison on two of those charges.
KTLO
Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman
An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
KTLO
Fleeing the scene leads to drug charges for Marion Co. man
A Marion County man has been arrested after he fled the scene of a two vehicle accident and authorities found drugs in the vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, upon arrival of the accident scene in front of Dollar General and Highway 62 West in Yellville, deputies made contact with an individual involved in the accident who stated 38-year-old Michael S. Paxton pulled out of the 1889 bank and struck the side of a suburban but then left the scene. The victim stated he had to make Paxton return to the incident scene after he fled towards the HUD housing units.
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
whiterivernow.com
Melbourne woman accused of attempting to run over healthcare aide
An Izard County woman is looking at three felony charges after authorities allege she attempted to run over her home healthcare aide. According to information filed Monday in Izard County Circuit Court, Tammy G. Boyce, 61, of Melbourne also allegedly told her aide’s employer that she struck the aide’s vehicle with her own vehicle. Boyce is also accused of telling the employer that she would strike the aide “in the head with a hammer.”
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
Kait 8
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of the year, fall in Arkansas. Hunters will soon take to the woods to cross paths with trophy animals like deer. As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway. “It’s going to progressively get...
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
