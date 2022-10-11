Two Marion County residents are facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and assault after authorities had to deploy multiple tasers for non-compliance. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a residence with a complaint of someone standing outside with a pistol. Upon arrival, they observed 51-year-old John Womack standing by the passenger door of a vehicle. As law enforcement began giving Womack commands to place his hands in the air and step away from the car, he started cursing and not complying with commands, and proceeded to pull a knife out of his pocket. Officers discharged three taser containers without having any effect on Womack.

MARION COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO