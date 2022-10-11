Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
WIBW
Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods. The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways...
Changing Our Culture initiative gets lawns mowed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new initiative in Topeka, called “Changing our Culture’ is designed to improve the quality of structures and premises in Topeka, so that structures and premises violations are the exception rather than the rule. Owners are motivated to take care of properties before city departments are even called. “We got involved because […]
WIBW
Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka. Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On Thursday, GTP hosted a ribbon cutting for the nonprofit organization known as SENT Topeka. SENT, which stands for “Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together,” celebrated the union of the two organizations.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
Prayer vigil, peace walk to be held after recent Topeka shootings, violence
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is calling for peace after a recent outbreak of violence in the capital city. On Friday, Topeka Justice Unity & Ministry Project, better known as JUMP, announced plans for a community peace walk and prayer vigil next week in response to the recent violence. The group worked with community […]
WIBW
Washburn University to host marching championships for small high schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is set to host the championships for small high school marching bands. Washburn University says it will host the second annual Kansas Bandmasters Association Small School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 15. It said the event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets will be available at the gate. All-day tickets are priced at $10 for ages 13 and over and $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 12, over the age of 60 and military service members.
WIBW
Wareham Opera House under new ownership
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Local organization is hoping to make an impact on midterm election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization gathered this weekend to discuss the importance of voting in the midterm elections. The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign was held Saturday morning at the Community Resources Council. Members from the organization as well as local supporters joined together to strategized ideas to get low-income voters to the poll.
WIBW
Careless smoking blamed for early-morning mattress fire in west Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Careless smoking was being blamed for an early-morning fire that caused an estimated $1,500 damage to a house on the northwest side of Topeka. Crews were called around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to a two-story home at 321 N.W. Waite. Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander DeWayne Bouton...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
KSNT
Car slams into optometry business in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vehicle rammed into the front entrance of an optometry business in West Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at Doctors Deutscher Rottinghaus Oxandale Optometry located in the 1100 block of SW Fairlawn Road. Dispatch said the scene was cleared within an hour.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
Over 80 animals found in Emporia home, shelter steps in
EMPORIA (KSNT) — A hoarder house in Emporia with no sanitation or proper living conditions is taken over by cats and dogs. Everything from spiderwebs to maggots and feces cover the floors and walls of an Emporia home filled with animals. A call for help was made to the Emporia Animal Shelter, Street Cats Club, […]
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Comments / 0